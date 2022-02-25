DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Indian and South Asian listeners across the United Arab Emirates welcomed the launch of the Mirchi app on Apple and Android smartphones and the Android Auto and Apple Car play systems.

The Mirchi app brings 12 live FM stations from 11 cities in India–Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, and Patna. The stations are “time-shifted” to adjust for differences in time zones. Listeners will receive real-time updates on music, movies, traffic, stock markets, etc. from India.

The app also offers hundreds of hours of “audio stories” across genres. It will host Mirchi’s finest content like RJ Naved’s Murga prank calls, “The Devdutt Patnaik” mythology show, “The Bhatt Show”, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “What Women Want” and audio series “Manto” among others.

The Mirchi App widens Mirchi’s reach from local terrestrial radio stations to an “always on App experience”. It also allows marketers and advertisers to engage with their audiences through targeted online advertising opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vineet Jain, Chairman of the company said, “The Times of India group has always explored new horizons, pushed boundaries, and innovated to provide the best news and entertainment content to its consumers. We are now bringing the full Mirchi experience to every Indian and South Asian living overseas, further cementing our position as a multi-content, multi-format, and multi-lingual music and entertainment brand."

Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL says, “Mirchi, India’s leader in radio and one of its most-loved entertainment brands, is now embarking on a digital journey through its app. We’ve been leaders in FM radio in India for more than 20 years and now we are making all our content available to our listeners outside the country. The app offers brands and marketers across geographies the opportunity to connect with wealthy NRI audiences in the UAE.”

Mr. Brij Bhalla, MD & CEO of Dolphin Studios said, “We believe in chasing a vision, and staying ahead when it comes to technology; the Mirchi App is a bold step into the constantly evolving entertainment industry.”

