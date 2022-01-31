Ma’ameer - Kingdom of Bahrain : MG Motor has recently revealed a new special edition of its popular seven-seater SUV; the MG RX8. The MG RX8 Black Edition introduces a bolder, more assertive look to the range, with exterior style changes in comparison to other RX8 models. Customers can now purchase the car only from MG Motor Bahrain - Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Black Edition model confidently displays a sleek and stylish black exterior look that evidently makes it to stand apart from other models in the range. The bold new look is supplemented by black side mirror covers, side mouldings, door handles and roof rails, and rounded off by the Black Edition badge and black chrome finish exhaust and bumper at the rear. The MG RX8 comes with stunning midnight black 20” alloy wheels that further elevate the limited edition RX8’s style.

The interior of the spacious seven-seater MG RX8 Black Edition is provided by German company ‘Bader’, one of the leading premium leather suppliers in the motoring industry. The highest trim (LUX) comes with ventilated seats to ensure passengers experience nothing but the best comfort. The MG RX8 is robust and spacious, its ample wheelbase and large third-row space clearly sets itself apart from the competition in its segment.

With MG’s newest model, customers can experience individuality, exclusivity as well as uniqueness in this special edition, which enables them to embody who they are by doing what they love without any compromise.

MG’s seven-seater SUV, the RX8 is a flagship model that is extremely well equipped and spacious. A truly capable 4x4, the RX8 offers a real-time 4x4 Torque on Demand (TOD) System, as well as an advanced 4WD system with six different driving modes.

The RX8 is powered by an efficient 220HP 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that features Net Blue Technology and develops maximum torque of 360Nm. It is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shift gear change. The car also offers a wireless phone charging and smartphone connectivity with Apple Carplay and Android Auto enable to a 10-inch colour touch-screen. The car offers a ‘theatre-style’ seating design that incorporates a shallow front-to-rear gradient. This means that passengers in the third-row benefit from an exceptional view with unrivalled 884mm of legroom (the largest third-row space in its class).

