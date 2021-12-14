PHOTO
Dubai: Medeor Hospital, a 75-bedded multi-specialty hospital, has opened a full-fledged nephrology department and dialysis center at the facility here on Tuesday. The center's state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern diagnostics tools will cater to all the requirements of patients with kidney-related conditions.
Headed by Dr. Paulose Thomas, Specialist Nephrologist, the center has a multi-disciplinary team of specialists and medical professionals. Each team member possesses rich experience of more than a decade in serving people with nephrological conditions in the UAE.
The nephrology department at Medeor Hospital can perform hemodialysis and plasmapheresis. It has three dialysis beds for hepatitis-negative patients and a negative-pressure isolation room for hepatitis C patients. The intensive-care unit at the hospital can provide bedside hemodialysis including CRRT (Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy) to handle complex cases.
Speaking on the significance of the nephrology department and dialysis center, Dr. Thomas said: "Kidney-related ailments are soaring in the UAE with every passing year. The high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are the root causes. The center at Medeor Hospital aims to provide timely diagnosis and effective treatment for these patients. We have the best infrastructure and modern diagnostic tools. We aim to serve the people of the UAE well and play an active role in creating awareness among the public on ways to prevent the advancement of kidney-related diseases."
The opening of the nephrology department will empower us to serve and efficiently cater to the needs of our patients, said Dr. Shajir Gaffar, CEO of VPS Healthcare (Dubai and Northern Emirates).
"At VPS Healthcare and Medeor Hospital, we are striving to better ourselves in offering the best and compassionate care to our patients every day. We have the best team of doctors, nurses, and technicians onboard to run the center. We hope that our new endeavor will serve the purpose and benefit the multitudes of our patients," he added.
The nephrology department at Medeor Hospital will be actively working with government departments, community organizations, and other stakeholders in Dubai and northern emirates to create awareness on ways to prevent kidney ailments. The kidney biopsy program at the center will help in the early diagnosis of any malfunctioning enabling early intervention.
The center was inaugurated by Dr. Marwan Al Mulla - CEO - Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority, in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare.
