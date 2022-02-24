McLaren Artura featuring Nat Bowen’s signature artwork on display at the ME Dubai until 31 March 2022

Next generation supercar blends thrilling performance, driving dynamics and engagement with pure EV driving capability

Creative collaboration explores the themes of ‘Art’ and ‘Future’ reflected in the name of the brand’s first high-performance hybrid supercar

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, revealed the McLaren Artura Art Car created as a regional collaboration with Nat Bowen, a leading British abstract artist known for her vibrant, colourful pieces. The unique supercar featuring the artist signature artwork will be part of her long-anticipated exhibition taking place at the ME Dubai hotel between 24 February and 31 March.

The creative study explores the use of Chromology, representing the psychology behind colour, as well as themes of ‘Art’ and ‘Future’, which have inspired the name of the brand’s first high-performance hybrid. The exterior of the car features translucent resin pigments, which adapt to the light, reflecting and absorbing the surroundings and resulting in the work becoming a part of the space it inhabits.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Nat Bowen to showcase the all-new McLaren Artura featuring her signature multi-layered artwork in the iconic surroundings of the ME Dubai. The exhibition received phenomenal reception from the attending guests and allowed us to successfully engage with the extremely passionate art community in Dubai and the rest of the Middle East region.”

Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive

“It has been an honour to work with McLaren Automotive on this exciting concept and display it as part of my first solo exhibition in Dubai. My goal was to provide a truly immersive experience and transport the visitors into a meditative state away from everyday distraction, as well as allow them to further explore and develop their relationship with colour”.

Nat Bowen

All-new from the ground-up, the McLaren Artura marks the beginning of the next chapter for the pioneering company and a new era in the world of supercar technology and performance. Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the Artura is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren, combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions and ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain.

The McLaren Artura is also the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which contributes to the car’s class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg. At the heart of the car is a new, lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a compact e-motor, which provides the supercar with instant torque. The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720S Nm of torque, which translates to truly breath-taking performance figures of 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h.

For more information on the award-winning range of McLaren supercars and the brand’s global retail locations, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com.

