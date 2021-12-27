Master Builder Group Developments (MBG Developments) signs a digital transformation partnership with SAP, along with the company’s digital transformation strategy, Invest-Gate reports. The cooperation aims at supporting operational processes and facilitate access to the resulting data and information, as well as supporting and strengthening its commercial and digital infrastructure.

Amr El Adl, CEO of MBG Developments, says that this partnership aims to enhance the company’s capabilities and create a modern information structure to increase the competitiveness of the company. Additionally, El Adl points out that SAP’s business application platforms will allow the company immediate access to the required information to make direct data-based decisions, which would lead to the implementation of business actions in line with global business standards.

“This also would lead to enhance employee skills and enrich a second-hand experience for our customers that will make us their preferred company,” El Adl elaborates. El Adl adds, ” Our interest in digital transformation comes in line with the state’s vision adopted in all fields, in addition to the boom in the real estate sector and technology used in the NAC and other smart cities.”

It’s worth mentioning that MBG Developments, has been working in the Egyptian real estate market for more than 20 years, during which it has developed a number of diverse projects.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021