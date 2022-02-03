PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) & Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being, inaugurated the ‘Golden Cube’ centre for real estate investor services at Dubai World Trade Centre in the presence of HE Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Duba; HE Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Major General Ahmad Mohamed Rafee, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police; and HE Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD). This step consolidates the emirate’s vision to provide an exceptional experience for real estate investors and enhance its regional and global leadership in attracting real estate investments.
The Cube is an integrated station to provide all services to investors, from eight government and private entities, through a short and smooth trip without the need to visit several entities in different locations. This is to ensure customer satisfaction by reducing their effort and time, consolidating Dubai’s position as the preferred destination to live and work, promoting efforts to attract foreign capital, and encouraging direct and indirect investment in support of the emirate’s economy.
Al Tayer said: Today, we are pleased to inaugurate the ‘Golden Cube’ centre in Dubai, confirming the success of this initiative in providing the related services smoothly and flexibly, which enhances the integration of services between the various government entities in the emirate, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to support the efficiency and performance of government institutional work, and provides a fast, reliable and sustainable service environment that would enhance the trust of investors and customers alike.
Cube centre is one of the initiatives of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management sector at DLD, which worked to make it an important stop in the real estate investor’s journey in Dubai. It grants investors a residency visa for three or five years, subject to renewal, or the golden visa under specific conditions and procedures.
The centre includes the following entities: DLD, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, GDRFA - Dubai, Dubai Police, DHA, a housing service trustee, a health insurance company, and one of the UAE’s local banks.
Golden Cube is the third centre of its kind in Dubai, along with the Cube Centre at DLD’s headquarters and the Tamleek Cube centre in Jebel Ali. The Golden Cube centre will provide its services during the following times: from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
