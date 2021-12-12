Renowned restaurateurs Alia Helmy and Omar Fathy have chosen District 5 for their flagship Eatery restaurant and World of Food store

Cairo, Egypt: – District 5, MARAKEZ’s signature project in East Cairo, welcomes two of the most renowned restaurateurs in Egypt, Alia Helmy and Omar Fathy, who will establish their 2,000+ sqm flagship Eatery, and World of Food store there.

“Successful developments connect people and places—physically and socially—by creating memorable, enduring experiences and this is what we foresee at District 5 (D5). MARAKEZ takes commercial projects to the next level,” said Omar Fathy, co-founder of Eatery.

“D5 is a walkable destination encompassing a 240,000 sqm office park and 100,000 sqm retail, F&B and entertainment venue, setting the benchmark for mixed-use developments in Egypt,” said Ashraf Maklad, CMO, MARAKEZ.

"We're excited to expand Eatery and bring our flare to D5, an all-encompassing destination that truly is the first-of-its-kind in Egypt," said Alia Helmy, co-founder of Eatery. “New Cairo residents have expressed great interest in our offerings and we're eager to finally make our cuisine and World of Food store more readily available to that community.”

District 5 is MARAKEZ latest development in Egypt. D5 includes D5M, the first mall in New Katameya spread on 100,000 sqm with 60,000 Gross Leasable Area (GLA) as well as a 240,000 sqm office park, Mindhaus, with thoughtful spaces for community engagement. It fuses a walkable lifestyle element with its exclusive 1,800 residential units at District Five Residences that are adjacent to the commercial destination.

-Ends-

About MARAKEZ for Real Estate Investment



MARAKEZ is a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian conglomerate and largest mall developer and operator in the region – The Fawaz AlHokair Group. MARAKEZ is one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt with a portfolio of projects with one of the highest recurring revenue profiles in the country. Anchored by the flagship Mall of Arabia in West Cairo, MARAKEZ projects include the first residential towers in 6thOctober, AEON, as well as D5M, Mindhaus and District Five residential project in New Katameya. In addition to the opening of Mall of Tanta in 2019, Town Center in 2020 and the upcoming opening of Mall of Mansoura in 2023.

For more information, please visit:

www.marakez.net

www.fawazalhokair.com

www.arabiancentres.com

or call on: 19876

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021