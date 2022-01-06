Makarem Hotels, Dur Hospitality’s leading hotel brand specialized in serving visitors of the holy cities, participated in the International Forum for Tourism Program, Hotels, and Umrah Services, which was held on January 4 and 5 in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, alongside several major companies in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

During the forum’s sessions, President of Hotel Operations at Dur Hospitality Mr. Hassan Al- Ahdab, revealed the new strategy and high-end services of Makarem Hotels. He underscored Makarem’s significant role in facilitating the spiritual experience of pilgrims in line with the objectives of the Doyof Al Rahman Program, which is one of the programs of Vision 2030 that reflects the bright and sophisticated image of the Kingdom in the service of the Two Holy Mosques. Throwing the spotlight on the state-of-the-art offerings of Makarem in serving Umrah pilgrims and visitors, Al- Ahdab highlighted the launch of the innovative and luxurious Makarem Ajyad Makkah, which reflects Dur’s strategy to lead up the hospitality experience in the holy city, capitalizing on Makarem’s long experience in this field, through a variety of sophisticated and modern services that enrich visitors’ spiritual journey.

Al-Ahdab added that the distinguished services provided by Makarem Hotels, through its portfolio of six hotels (more than 1,500 rooms and suites) and its highly skilled team, will offer visitors a unique experience and a specially curated program, which begins with their entry until their departure, including the Spiritual Concierge service and other specialized guide programs, free shuttle service from-to Haram, among others. "In our efforts to provide the best hospitality experience to the holy sites, we are always aspiring for more innovation and crafting novel ways to provide service and assistance, which makes us a great guide for our guests and a companion ready to serve them and facilitate their spiritual journey. Makarem Hotels is not only distinguished through its unique services but also the ideal locations of its hotels near the Grand Mosque in Makkah, especially the luxurious Ajyad Makkah Hotel located on Ajyad Street, approximately 300 meters from the Holy Mosque.”

The International Forum for Tourism Programs, Hotels, and Umrah Services brings together several hospitality companies in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to exchange views on how to safely organize pilgrim visits whilst abiding by the precautionary measures that ensure the security and protection of pilgrims, in line with the Kingdom’s regulations. It also intends to scale up the level of cooperation and integration by establishing joint programs that serve the Egyptian pilgrims, in addition to keeping hospitality companies updated with the latest regarding Umrah season, and the new products and services offered by local Saudi businesses and hotels that serve pilgrims.

