It includes more than 15,000 kinds of plants spread over an area of ​​160 m2

Sharjah, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of “Majid Al Futtaim Properties”, continues to drive more sustainable and eco-friendly buildings, leading into a new era of innovation, adaptation, and solution. Following their ambition to develop thriving and sustainable communities, underpinned by placemaking environments derived from the principles of well-being, Al Zahia, Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination, recently announced the completion of their living wall, the first vertical garden across the Emirate of Sharjah.

Presenting a lush work of art in the community spaces, the vertical garden at Al Zahia is home to over 15,000 plants of different species and spans across 160 sqm. As part of the highly anticipated community clubhouse, Majid Al Futtaim Communities continues to lead the way in innovative and customer-centric destinations, reinforcing Al Zahia’s position as Sharjah’s most sought-after destination.

Earning global recognition due to their distinct economic and ecological advantages and rising environmental awareness, green walls have emerged as an essential component of sustainable urban development. Contributing to healthy communities, living walls can serve as a means of expression, creating a unique space for people to express themselves in various ways. Naturally infusing the air with oxygen, plants take in more CO2 than they release, removing traces of toxic chemicals and contributing towards cleaner, more oxygenated air. Absorbing approximately 41% more noise than traditional walls, the vertical gardens are not only beautiful and healthy; they equally reduce noise from external surroundings and activities.

“At Majid Al Futtaim our communities are about embedding local culture, creating more sustainable environments, capturing the beauty of nature while recognising the potential for healthy living. Studies show that living in a green environment brings people together and that small-scale greenery, has a positive effect on social cohesion in neighbourhoods. Driven by our placemaking principles and commitment to break boundaries, Al Zahia is underway in redefining Sharjah’s living experience.,” said Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Communities.

Designed to provide a welcoming environment ideally suited for families, Al Zahia offers homeowners contemporary and well-designed homes, surrounded by green spaces and a range of upscale amenities.

Located within walking distance of the recently opened City Centre Al Zahia, the most exciting and innovative shopping and dining destination in Sharjah, the one-million-square-metre residential community, owned by Sharjah Holding - a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management.

About Al Zahia

Al Zahia – owned by Sharjah Holding and managed by Majid Al Futtaim Properties – is a milestone development that will help diversify the real estate sector of the Emirate of Sharjah. Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination – rooted in the emirate’s values of family, community and culture – Al Zahia is on par with the high-quality, international building standards for which its developer, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, is known.

http://www.alzahia.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

About Sharjah Holding PJSC

Sharjah Holding, a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management, is a community-focused real estate developer. Sharjah Holding’s current focus is on the development and management of retail and mixed-use projects in the Emirate of Sharjah. These include Matajer, a neighbourhood shopping center concept, and Al Zahia, Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination.

Note to the Editor: The legal name of this company is “Majid Al Futtaim” and should not be shortened or replaced by an acronym to avoid confusion with another business entity.

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

