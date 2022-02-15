UAE: Love That Design (LTD), a global interior design platform that showcases the region’s best architecture and interior design projects recently launched Love That Design Community. It’s a one stop source of information providing complete directory details for the local interior design community relating to suppliers, fabricators, photographers & designers in the design and construction industry.

LTD has been showcasing beautifully designed projects for over five years. And has been committed to creating tools to allow the design & construction industry to not just deliver efficiently but seamlessly collaborate across projects and stakeholders regionally and globally. This spectacular user experience allows any person in or out of the industry to identify partners for their next Home, Office or Hotel based on the work they’ve executed and showcased.

Siddharth Peters, Co-Founder, Love That Design said, “A Community Directory creates a credible platform that allows all stakeholders to gain knowledge, showcase work and shortlist partners to work within the Design & Construction industry using the shortlisting tool. This additional layer of visibility connects all parties in the value chain and creates more opportunities as a result.”

He added, “The product is gaining traction and we are ready to welcome new brands, in addition to our current portfolio of over 5,000 designers, contractors, suppliers and service providers. All projects and expertise of new suppliers as well as joiners are verified. At present, it accounts for 5% of LTD’s revenue and is expected to triple in 2022. There are no similar businesses in the region that aim to create an ecosystem of digital and physical collaboration within the industry, and we are excited to see this innovation support the industry.”

Love That Design’s Shortlisting Tool helps clients and designers identify products and manufacturers to specify on their projects, a first in the region. Brand products will be showcased alongside their case studies to reach prospects while they are working on active projects or building up their product library. This level of transparency supports the interior design community to achieve their design intent with the most capable vendors.

About Love That Design

