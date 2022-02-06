Kuwait City : LEAN, the leading national cloud solutions provider, announces its Cloud Managed Services launch. The newly launched service offers a unique solution for organizations looking to focus their IT resources on achieving business objectives.

Leveraging its national cloud and professional services experience, LEAN offers its clients an integrated, optimized capability to manage their Virtual Data Centers, Disaster Recovery, and Backup & Data Protection Services, thus reducing their capital and operational costs, improving security and compliance, and reducing risk with unprecedented speed and reliability.

"Our service offerings give our clients peace of mind," said Fajhan Almutairi, CEO of LEAN. "Our clients know that with us, they can scale, conform with governance and compliance requirements, improve data and access security, and take control of their cost. As a result, our clients can enjoy the technical and financial flexibility of the cloud at the highest level of quality available without the risks that characterize the public cloud."

LEAN’s Cloud Managed Service offering represents a growing trend in the private sector: Outsourcing. Companies routinely outsource human resources and accounting functions to specialized companies in order to reduce financial and workforce expenditures, and managed IT services is a continuation of that trend. “In today’s market, data management can be as important to an organization’s success as the core business. We work hand-in-hand with our clients to modernize their operations with minimal investment. Our Clients’ success is our success.” Mr. Almutairi added.

LEAN is the first VMware Cloud Verified service provider and COHESITY cloud provider in Kuwait. Adding the Cloud Managed Services to its service portfolio augments the already successful Virtual Data Center, Disaster Recovery as a Service, and Backup & Data Protection services.



About LEAN:

LEAN is a Kuwait-based cloud service provider specializing in Virtual Data Center and Data Protection services. The company's goal is to empower local businesses of all sizes throughout their digital transformation journey while setting a new standard in customer service.

With its experienced technical team, LEAN strives to achieve the most advanced and flexible solutions to meet its customers' needs.

