Abu Dhabi, UAE – Thousands of teachers in the United Arab Emirates and the United States will now have access to powerful data to inform math instruction as the result of a new partnership between the global K-12 education technology company Alef Education and MetaMetrics®. The Alef Platform, which leverages artificial intelligence, will now report MetaMetrics’ Quantile® measures from its math diagnostic assessments, providing teachers with a measure of ability to guide future learning.

The Quantile® Framework for Mathematics provides a scientific approach for matching students with ability-appropriate resources. Quantile measures help differentiate instruction and monitor growth in mathematics.

“At Alef Education, we always seek to make data and insight immediately applicable in the classroom,” said Joe El Sebaaly, Chief Product Officer. “We are proud to partner with MetaMetrics as we continue to make our goal a reality for students and the educators who work to support them every day. With the data that will be generated through our collaboration with MetaMetrics, we can accelerate math learning.”

Students from more than 400 United Arab Emirates public schools, serving 150,000 students, learn using Alef Education’s personalized learning platform.

“At MetaMetrics, we share Alef Education’s commitment to providing educators and students with actionable data for improving learning for all students. By reporting our Quantile measures from its platform, Alef Education is expanding the ways its assessments are used to accelerate student growth in mathematics,” said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder, MetaMetrics. “We are excited about continued global growth of the use of our universal scale for measuring math ability through this new partnership.”

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students’ potential for growth. MetaMetrics’ measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics’ work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit www.metametricsinc.com.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a leading global education technology company that is at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalized learning experiences that transform the way the world is educated.

Alef Education, with its three products, the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, has a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, such as the United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Canada, Indonesia, Egypt, Lebanon, and the Netherlands. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that leverage real-time data to drive improvements across the education ecosystem. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that offers engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic language learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic-language skills, powered by AI.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

