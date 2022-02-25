PHOTO
United Arab Emirates:– Landmark Group, the Middle East’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, today announced the opening of three of its flagship brands – Centrepoint, Home Centre & Max Fashion to keep pace of the UAE’s growing retail sector.
The three brands Centrepoint, Home Centre & Max Fashion will be the anchor tenants at the newly launched Dubai Hills Mall, the one stop destination for all your retail, F&B, entertainment, and leisure attractions. The three brands occupy 95,000 sq ft of retail space in Dubai Hills Mall, which recently opened to the public in February 2022.
The move is part of the Group’s plans to expand its footprint across the UAE and its retail operations being part of Dubai’s major shopping destinations.
Shakeel Hussain, Group Head - Property of the Landmark Group, said: “Being closer to the customer has always been at the forefront of our businesses as we aim to deliver exceptional retail experiences. Opening anchor stores at Dubai Hills Mall further strengthens our partnership with Emaar Properties. This is in line with our strategy to not only expand our retail footprint but also to be present at key shopping destinations, where our customers are.”
The new store openings complement Landmark Group’s strong regional retail presence that now includes Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, Shoexpress and UAE’s first food discounter -VIVA.
About Landmark Group
Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.
Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 42,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, UAE’s first food discounter, VIVA and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering.
The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces in 2021 by Great Place to Work®
The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities
The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.
As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub. The company has now advanced to offer 3PL Logistics services with the launch its fully automated Mega Distribution Centre at JAFZA, Dubai under the brand name of Omega Logistics.
