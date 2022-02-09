Worldwide offering with timeslots available to accommodate all geographies

Opportunity to learn more about digitalisation, IIoT, Industry 4.0, smart flow control, plant safety solutions plus industry specific trends and topics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, one of the leading global manufacturers of process instrumentation, announces its upcoming KROHNE Insights 1to1 series, covering the latest innovation and topics in industrial process measurement. From February 21 to March 11, the company is offering an exhibition-like digital demo setup live from their Duisburg headquarters direct to the world’s industry leaders. The personal virtual tours will be delivered exclusively one-on-one by KROHNE experts. Interested parties can reserve one of the limited spaces here: https://www.krohne.link/1to1

The fully-digital format is a creative reaction to the ongoing difficult situation for fairs and exhibitions: KROHNE Insights 1to1 is accessible worldwide with suitable time slots for all time zones. Depending on their areas of interest, attendees can select from a broad range of trending and industry-specific topics, or learn about new products, solutions or services. The video meeting will be hosted by product or industry specialists to discuss individual areas of interest, plus senior relationship managers if an existing KROHNE customer.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said: “KROHNE Insights 1to1 is the most effective way we can keep our existing and potential customers in the loop with the latest innovations coming out of our extensive global R&D facilities. By opening up our knowledge base in this bespoke manner, we feel we are able to deliver the personalised exhibition experience without restriction. We have leveraged our creativity to invite the world to learn more from our experts at their own convenience.”

There is opportunity to cover trending topics such as digital field communications, IT/OT convergence for greenfield and brownfield, Industry 4.0 and IIoT, smart flow control with FOCUS-ON, or plant safety and security.

For those focused on specific industry solutions, the KROHNE team are looking to demonstrate, amongst others, (MTP) automation solutions for chemical, hygienic measurement solutions for Food & Beverage, measuring solutions for Oil & Gas from LNG to hydrogen, multiparameter measurement in Water & Wastewater, geothermal steam measurement in Power applications, or fuel consumption and emission monitoring for Marine vessels.

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

