Dubai : Kingsbury, one of the region’s suppliers of CNC Machine Tool’s and specialists in engineering solutions, will be demonstrating the Hermle C400 as part of the SteelFab exhibition in the UAE. An integral part of the exhibition will be a focus on Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM), we will be presenting a detailed case study of a part that was produced for the German rail giant Deutsche Bahn, printed on a Gefertec Arc 405 and machined back to net shape on the Hermle C400, seeing is believing.

A key supplier to the manufacturing industry, Kingsbury pride themselves on technical expertise, product knowledge and industry experience that offers advanced machinery solutions. Kingsbury has been working with German manufacturer Hermle for nearly twenty years, establishing a strong partnership. The C400 is from the Hermle performance line and has proven to be a very popular choice from Kingbury’s roster of progressive machinery.

The C400 is designed for large-scale machining of workpieces that demand high accuracy and surface quality. With a modified gantry design and mineral cast base, the C400 has 5-axis machining capabilities with optimal main axis support and excellent vibration dampening properties. It includes a small installation area within a large working area that can be adapted to suit varying machine operators. It’s easily accessible, which makes it ideal for servicing.

Says Managing Director of Kingsbury, Richard Kingsbury: “Manufacturing is a critical thread in the economic and social fabric of an economy, being a vital source of innovation and competitiveness, and a vehicle for productivity that helps to drive and sustain the wellbeing of societies. The Hermle C400 is a fine example of modern-day engineering. With its capabilities manufacturers will be able to scale up their operations and lead the new-age industrial transformation.”

The SteelFab exhibition will accommodate 300 exhibitors, including international companies, displaying 700 brands. The exhibition will have a special focus on power tools, machine tools, welding and cutting, and tube and pipe.

Kingsbury Gulf will be exhibiting at SteelFab from 10th January to 13th January from Stand number 1700, Hall 3, Sharjah Expo Center.

About Kingsbury Gulf

“Excellent People; Excellent Machines; Excellent Service”

Kingsbury Gulf launched in 2018 as the official representation of the UK company Kingsbury in the Gulf region, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Its operations cater to United Arab Emirates, KSA, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, addressing the high demand for high-quality metal-cutting machines across the aerospace, industrial, medical, transport and energy sectors.

Building on the company’s success in the UK and Ireland for more than 60 years, Kingsbury Gulf is now establishing itself as the leading provider of advanced machining solutions, offering exceptional customer service alongside the highest quality products.

Kingsbury Gulf provides its customers with optimal production platforms in a wide range of industries, from the smallest medical component to the largest power generation part.

Having brought innovative technology and expertise to the Middle East, the regional team covers the entire customer journey from sales to ongoing service engineering. They provided customers with consistently excellent service with the highest accuracy, reliability and repeatability.

More than six decades of experience provides Kingsbury with an unparalleled level of expertise and know-how in delivering exceptional service across the board support to its wide range of customers in the GCC region.

For more information on Kingsbury Gulf, please visit: www.kingsburyuk.com/gulf/

