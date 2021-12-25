Amman, Jordan - National Arab Motors - Kia Jordan, recently announced its partnership with Jordanian basketball star, Sam Daghles, also known as Sam Douglas. Naming him youth ambassador for the Kia brand and company in the Kingdom, as part of Kia’s global media strategy which reflects the prominent brand’s new philosophy and dynamic identity.

Regarding the partnership, Mohamed Alayyan, Chief Executive Officer of National Arab Motors - Kia Jordan said: “We are pleased to be working with Sam Daghles, who is famous among basketball players, fans and youth for his dynamism and creativity far beyond the borders of the Kingdom. He represents the best of Kia brand, which also has a youthful and creative personality. Like Daghles, our cars are well known for their high performance, flexibility, and exceptionally dynamic movement. We are exploring new ways to communicate and interact with customers and the public – inspiring them through social media and offering them new experiences and more engagement with the brand.”

Sam Daghles is considered one of the most important players in the history of Jordanian basketball. He is the former coach of the national men’s basketball team, and an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets’ reserve team The Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Douglas said he is looking forward to a fruitful partnership with Kia – Jordan, stating that “Kia is characterized by its great passion for pushing beyond the boundaries of what is considered possible, something I too strive towards on a personal and professional level.”

About National Arab Motors

Established in 1999, National Arab Motors operates under Alayyan Group – Automotive and is the exclusive distributor for Kia vehicles in Jordan, a maker of world-class quality vehicles for young-at-heart customers. National Arab Motors strives to provide an exceptional driving experience by offering a wide range of Kia vehicles along with award-winning After Sales services. National Arab Motors distributes passenger & commercial vehicles, spare parts and accessories, in addition to maintenance services.

