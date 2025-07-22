AMMAN — The hybrid vehicles cleared for the local market during the first half of 2025 rose by 31 per cent, reaching 6,834 units compared with 5,197 in the same period last year, marking an increase of 1,637 vehicles, according to figures released on Monday by the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC).

Despite this increase, overall vehicle clearance activity from the Zarqa Free Zone to the domestic market declined by 9 per cent in the same period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A total of 30,782 vehicles were cleared this year until June, down from 33,954 vehicles in the first half of 2024, recoding a decrease of 3,172 vehicles.

Representative of the of the automobile sector at the JFZIC Jihad Abu Nasser attributed the drop to shifts in consumer demand and the impact of recent regulatory and tax measures, particularly those affecting electric vehicles.

He noted that several vehicle categories saw a downturn, including electric and diesel models.

Clearance of electric vehicles fell by 17 per cent, with 18,816 units processed compared with 22,604 in the same period last year, marking a decrease of 3,788 vehicles.

Diesel vehicle clearances dropped sharply by 31 per cent to 2,379 units, compared with 3,470 vehicles in the first half of 2024.

Gasoline vehicle clearances remained "relatively" stable, recording a "slight" increase of 3 per cent. The number of gasoline-powered cars cleared rose from 2,683 to 2,753, with an increase of 70 vehicles.

Re-export activity from the free zones posted strong growth, with vehicle exports increasing by 67 per cent.

A total of 39,641 vehicles were re-exported in the January-June of 2025, up from 23,796 in the same period of 2024, marking an increase of 15,846 vehicles.

Abu Nasser said that the robust re-export growth underscores the responsiveness of Jordan’s free zones to regional market demands, particularly from Syria and Iraq.

He stressed that the decline in local market clearances, combined with changes in consumer preferences and new policies, highlights the need for regulatory clarity and a stable investment environment.

Abu Nasser added that the commission continues to monitor these developments “closely” due to their significant impact on the vehicle sector and investment activity in the free zones, Petra reported.

