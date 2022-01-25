Abu Dhabi – Khidmah, one of the region's leading integrated facilities management and maintenance companies, has set a new benchmark in safety standards by achieving 7.2 million Safe Man-Hours in 2021, including 2.3 million hours during the summer season.

Maher Al Aghbar, Chief Operations Officer at Khidmah, said, "The health, safety, and well-being of our employees are of critical importance to Khidmah. Our strong track record in safety is the result of a structured training program for our employees and the deployment of the highest standard safety procedures to mitigate any existing and foreseeable risks. This accomplishment owes to the hard work and proactive efforts of all our employees. We have launched a number of safety initiatives as well as training and awareness programs in the past, which enabled us to ensure the highest levels of safety performance and to develop a strong culture of safety and well-being organisation-wide."

"The impressive Safe Man Hours achieved in 2021 reflects our commitment to leveraging the highest international standards of safety, quality, and security to protect our employees and maintain a safe and healthy environment across all facets of our operations," he added.

Over the years, Khidmah has initiated several training programs, including COVID-19 work procedures, safe operation of the machines and Building Maintenance Units (BMUs), safe operation of Mobile Elevated Working Platform (MEWPs) in compliance with IPAF Standards, high-level cleaning procedures, work at heat and height training, firefighting and marshalling, emergency response procedures, waste management procedures, safe use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) procedures, confined spaces entry-exit and rescue procedures, handling of hazardous chemical procedures, and lifeguard operations to promote awareness of health and safety among all employees.

Other notable initiatives include the "I SEE I FIX " initiative that encourages employees on all levels to be more responsible and take charge whenever they encounter an issue concerning health and safety, and the "Beat the Heat" campaign, where employees are given in-depth training on mid-break regulations and guidelines provided by the UAE government.

Khidmah currently has over 3,200 employees and provides services to more than 80 projects in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In 2021, Khidmah was recognised for its training and development initiatives with the “Best Educational Initiative in Community Management” accolade at the International Real Estate Community Management Summit (IRECMS) Dubai Awards and ‘Excellence in Training’ award during the Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene and Facilities (MECHF) Awards. Khidmah was also awarded the internationally recognised ISO 41001: 2018 certification in International Facility Management Standards for its UAE and KSA operations.

Khidmah focuses on providing integrated facilities management services and home maintenance solutions to clients of all sizes in the UAE and the region across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education and hospitality. Through providing cost-effective solutions, Khidmah delivers innovative solutions that are continually optimised to meet clients’ changing requirements and budgets.

About Khidmah:

Khidmah, with over a decade of experience and over 80 projects currently under their management, has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region. From integrated facilities management, landscaping, and cleaning to home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, energy management and many more, Khidmah delivers individual or package solutions that are based on each client's unique needs and budget.

Khidmah stays on the cutting edge of industry best practices and innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality of services, drive cost efficiency, and minimise environmental footprint.

