Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has organised a training workshop under the title “Future Challenges in the Banking Sector,” in which several of the Bank’s Executive Managers participated. This workshop was organized in cooperation with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). This workshop comes in line with the Bank’s strategic plans aimed at investing in human resources, exchanging information, and benefiting from experiences that can contribute to developing plans that are in line with changes in the banking sector.

The workshop, which was presented by several of BIBF’s experts and specialists, discussed recent developments, trends, and challenges in the banking sector. Their goal was to tackle topics that ensure the progress of work according to a modern system that stands and adapts to constant changes in the banking sector. Furthermore, the workshop touched on managing current and future risks related to cybersecurity, automation, data privacy, and regulatory compliance. These subjects were highlighted with the aim of providing banking services that live up to clients’ aspirations, in addition to thinking about innovation, digitisation, and establishing strategic partnerships with various relevant authorities and institutions.

On this occasion, Ms. Fatima Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at KHCB, said “We are delighted to organise this training workshop, which comes within the Bank's interest in training and qualifying employees at various levels in a manner that aligns with modern trends. This workshop included topics aimed at developing advanced skills to enable broader horizons of excellence and success for our cadres, which comes in line with the Bank’s innovative and creative approach.”

Ms. Al Bin Ali added “We will continue to organise specialised workshops directed to all our employees in the various departments and sections of the Bank, which will actively contribute to its endeavours in providing innovative products and services that keep pace with the latest developments in the banking sector, in order to establish the exceptional banking experience that our valued clients enjoy.”

Khaleeji Commercial Bank is one of the distinguished Islamic banks that seeks to achieve the aspirations of its clients through an Islamic banking model that provides to individuals and companies a comprehensive range of high-quality banking services and investment opportunities that are compatible with Islamic Shari’a.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022