Stemming from its keen endeavours to improve its products and services, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently introduced a bundle of new digital services through its mobile application "Khaleeji Mobile App". This demonstrates the Bank’s tireless efforts to provide a distinctive banking experience to its valued clients, in-line with the digital transformation witnessed by the Kingdom’s banking sector.

The addition of these new services come in response to clients’ expectations, as the application has been fitted with a pioneering service in the Kingdom that makes transfers between accounts with other banks easier through one platform, after linking the accounts with the application through the open banking service “Khaleeji 360”. Clients can also transfer money easily by entering mobile phone numbers only through the “Fawri” and “Fawri+” services, without the need to enter any beneficiary bank data. In addition, international transfer services were enhanced to be faster and easier.

Through the launch of these services, KHCB seeks to digitise many services that previously required visiting branches, the most important of which are obtaining stamped Account Statements, Account Balances, and IBAN Certificates. Clients can also download detailed Receipts for Remittances, Transfer and payments and share them with recipients.

Additionally, the Notifications feature has been added to the application so clients can learn about the latest news and services provided by the Bank and stay informed. To access these new services, clients can update the application through the appropriate App Stores using all types of smart phones.

On this occasion, Mr. Osama Ali Hassan, Chief Technology Officer at KHCB, said “In line with Khaleeji Commercial Bank’s strategy, we place great importance on improving the overall clients’ experience through the modernisation of our products and services and development of digital banking services. Continuous efforts are being exerted by the Bank, with the aim of keeping pace with digital transformation of the banking sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and ensuring easy access to our products and services.”

Mr. Osama continued, saying “We have been keen to digitise many of the services that previously required clients to visit the branches. This comes as part of our recognition of the importance of our valued clients’ time, and our aspirations to make the Khaleeji Mobile App a digital branch that enables clients to benefit from a wide range of products and services at anytime, anywhere.”

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

