Sharjah:– Sharjah Media City (Shams) organised ‘Shams Media Gathering’ at its headquarters today, in collaboration with Sharjah Press Club and with representatives of several major media outlets from Sharjah and the UAE taking part.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, attended the meeting, along with Shams Managing Director H.E. Shihab Al Hammadi; Ms. Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club; and a number of Shams employees.

The meeting is part of efforts to strengthen strategic relations between Shams and major media institutions in the UAE, as well as to facilitate collaboration and the brainstorming of ideas to address challenges in the media industry. It is a platform for presenting Shams’ vision for the sector and its vital role in enriching the media and cultural scenes with its initiatives and projects that aim to train media talents and strengthen the media sector.

H.E. Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa asserted that media institutions are an indispensable strategic partner in bringing visions and directions on the same page and channel them towards fulfilling common goals. H.E. noted his aspiration for more cooperation with various media institutions in the near future.

For their part, media representatives present at the meeting noted their happiness to be visiting Sharjah Media City, highlighting Shams’ efforts to spearhead the development of the media sector, in partnership with media institutions. Attendees stressed that the door is open for everyone to play a greater role in the upcoming period, expand the media industry’s mission, and set an innovative model for media activities in the UAE and the region.

-End-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022