Dammam : Kanoo Industrial and Energy, the leading provider of engineering services to the industrial sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the GCC region, announced the launch of additional manufacturing and reverse engineering solutions using 3D technology. The company has partnered with Imaginarium, India’s leading 3D manufacturing technology company and home to the largest collection of 3D printing products and systems.
Kanoo’s advanced solutions for additive manufacturing and reverse engineering have the advantage of being versatile for different industrial uses of manufacturing companies in the Kingdom. Contributing significantly to the reduction of prototype production costs, the solutions will increase efficiency and turnaround time of small-scale production operations. Additionally, they aim to improve and simplify the production process and support electronic storage, which aids in managing space and inventory as well as aim to preserve resources and energy during the production processes in the Kingdom.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ali Abdallah Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, stated: "We are pleased to offer additional manufacturing and reverse engineering solutions to our clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With regards to sophisticated three-dimensional manufacturing techniques, clients benefit from the provision of innovative methods that enhance production efficiency across their various activities and businesses. We are proud to be partnering with Imaginarium to provide these solutions, reiterating our immense confidence that through this collaboration we continue to contribute to fulfilling the needs and demands of industries across the Kingdom.”
Mr. Ahmed Fawzi Kanoo, Vice-President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said: "At Kanoo Industrial and Energy, we are collaborating with the world's best equipment distributors and pioneers of the technology sector to deliver customers the best possible services and solutions, helping their businesses towards achieving new levels of excellence and quality. Additive manufacturing contributes to the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030, through the development of a sustainable industrial foundation and localising advanced manufacturing techniques.”
Kanoo Industrial and Energy is focused on providing customers with the best services and solutions that help them reach their goals. The company's activity extends to oil, gas and energy, industrial projects, machinery and utilities, and other industrial fields and engineering services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman.
Kanoo Industrial and Energy is a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group - one of the largest family-owned, independent companies in the Middle East. The company operates in accordance with the national objectives and visions of the GCC, thereby promoting economic growth and prosperity in key industrial sectors.
Imaginarium provides 3D printing solutions to more than 50 industrial areas. Amongst these solutions are Imaginarium Rapid, a comprehensive, all-inclusive solution for 3D manufacturing needs, Imaginarium Life, serving the special needs health-care sector, Imaginarium Solutes, providing comprehensive working coverage for the best results in production processes, and Imaginarium Precious, which provides sophisticated 3D printing techniques for intricate, beautiful pieces.
