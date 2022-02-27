Amman, February 2022: Hundreds of children in Jordan exhibited extraordinary creativity by envisioning unconventional vehicles and producing new forms of mobility during their participation in the 15th edition of the ‘Toyota Dream Car Art Contest’, which Markazia Toyota launched under three age categories: 7 years and under, 8-11 years and 12-15 years.

A jury panel comprising Laurice Hanania, Sima Najjar and Bayan Abu Al-Rub selected one winner for each of the three age categories. They were announced via videos posted on the Markazia Toyota Instagram channel, given the ongoing health and safety concerns that prevented the company from hosting the customary award event.

The first category winner was seven-year-old Laith Kamal from Bishop’s School for Boys, while nine-year-old Alexandra Mehregani from Modern Montessori School won the second category and 13-year-old Victor Utrera from Mashrek International School won the third category. The first-place winners from each category received an iPad and will compete against winners from other countries in the World Contest to be held in Japan this year, where a cash prize awaits the global champion.

Markazia Toyota also granted honorable mentions to three other children across the three age categories for submitting distinctive drawings and innovative ideas. They included seven-year-old Gisele Amour from the French International School of Amman, eight-year-old Mariam Arkwan from Al-Zahra School and 13-year-old Omar Abd Al Aziz from IEPEC International School.

In turn, Markazia Managing Director, Nadim Haddad, expressed his pride and happiness in the children’s unique talents and creativity, saying, “Initiatives like the ‘Toyota Dream Car Art Contest’ enrich children’s imagination, unleash and develop their artistic abilities and exemplify the vital role that companies play in supporting various talents, especially among our young ones. This annual contest also contributes to raising children’s awareness of a crucial topic in our daily lives, prompting them to share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing modes of transportation as they imagine them to be. Congratulations to the three winners; we wish them the best of luck during the World Contest and look forward to seeing them represent our beloved Jordan on an international stage.”

About Markazia

Markazia is the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus, Hino trucks and Yamaha motorcycles and scooters in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia has proven its unwavering commitment to uphold the Toyota key principles of value for money, safety, quality, innovation and environmental responsibility through its impeccable services and corporate values. Toyota’s diverse product line guarantees that the needs of each and every client, no matter how different, are met through a vehicle that seamlessly complements their lifestyle and acts as an extension of their personality.

