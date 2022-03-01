Dubai: The Johor State made its debut at the Expo 2020 Dubai, showcasing Johor Week at the Malaysian Pavilion during week 22 of the World Expo from the 27th February 2022 to 5th March 2022. Johor Week, with the theme "The Southern Jewel of Malaysia", is showcasing Malaysia's best in digital, logistics, real estate, infrastructure and construction services as well as agriculture.

The Johor State Economic Planning Division (BPENJ) as lead ministry, with Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) as the implementing agency, for Week 22 at the Malaysia Pavilion, has scheduled a full business program with numerous pocket talks and business matching sessions. Some of the highlights of the week include the signing of at least three Memorandum's of Understanding (MoUs) with organisations from Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa amounting to an investment value of more than RM 100 million. Further to this, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will officially launch the MDEC Global Testbed Incentives (GTI) with IIB Ventures Sdn. Bhd. This initiative features a funding scheme to attract foreign technology companies to test their solutions in Malaysia and, in turn, position Malaysia as the ASEAN technology hub.

Zarina Abdul Kadir, Chief Executive of Invest Johor said, “Johor is an ideal investment destination as it boasts of having high growth potential and rapid development which investors can leverage on as well as a sustainable economic ecosystem that support investors looking to expand or establish their business in Malaysia. We are strategically located at the heart of the ASEAN region and along the world’s busiest shipping routes, easily accessible within a 6-hour flight of major ASEAN cities through the Senai International Airport, three international ports and an array of highways.”

"I am proud to say that Johor has managed to maintain its socio-economic resilience through the strengthening of the State’s overall talent ecosystem and increasing economic activities to fast-track our socio-economic recovery. Our presence at this World Expo has come at the right time and is testament to Johor’s commitment to attract a potential trade and investment value of RM500 million for the State.”

Iskandar Puteri has been designated as Johor State's Digital and Emerging Technology Hub as part of the Johor Digital Masterplan. To further this plan, IIB launched the New Economy, Experience and Talent (NEXT) initiative. NEXT is an innovative private-public partnership with the state government which lends noteworthy support to the Johor State's digital economy agenda and plays a significant role towards achieving Iskandar Malaysia's aspiration as a regional commercial and digital hub. This will contribute to the greater socio-economic impact for Johor in particular and the Malaysian economy in general.

The NEXT initiative is set to attract more investors into Johor by stimulating digital innovation and budding next-generation, technology, economic activities and talent development in Iskandar Malaysia through its digital-centric ecosystem that facilitates entrepreneurship, knowledge-sharing and talent building. As one of the crucial drivers for Iskandar Malaysia's economic growth, IIB will also showcase other high-impact and catalytic projects in education, tourism and leisure, financial services, creative, health and wellness sectors via its group of companies at the World Expo.

The Johor Week is one of the 26 weekly trade and business programmes hosted by the Malaysia Pavilion. The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as implementing agency.

ABOUT ISKANDAR INVESTMENT BERHAD

Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) is a key player in Iskandar Malaysia's transformation into a regional metropolis of international standing. Incorporated in November 2006, IIB is tasked to ensure Iskandar Malaysia continues its successful trajectory into an attractive investment destination and a vibrant liveable region via catalytic and high impact projects.

IIB focuses on the development of Iskandar Puteri in the education, creative, tourism and leisure as well as health and wellness sectors. IIB's prominent accomplishments include the successful joint ventures and investment partnerships in EduCity, LEGOLAND ® Malaysia Resort, Iskandar Puteri, Medini and infrastructure projects under the 9th Malaysia Plan in Iskandar Malaysia. IIB is committed to steering economic and environmentally sustainable growth in Iskandar Malaysia and ensuring inclusive growth for local Iskandarians through employment and income opportunities.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

