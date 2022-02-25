The Israel Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai held a multitude of events during the food, agriculture and livelihoods week that started on the 17th of February and ran until the 23rd of February, 2022. The focus of the week was to provide a forum for knowledge sharing so that both Israel and the UAE could benefit from increased cooperation in their agricultural sectors, in light of the looming threat of climate change.

The events were organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF). The events discussed many topics and featured notable speakers like Prof Dan Shechtman, Distinguished Professor Emeritus & Nobel Laureate, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and Dr Michal Levy, Chief Scientist, Ministry of Agriculture. Panels included Israeli and Emirati women leaders in agricultural technology, startup accelerators, and displays of technological developments.

Mr. Sharon Cherry the owner of Cherry Farm was among the participants at the Ministry of Agriculture event and he explained the hardship and challenges he faced growing crops in the desert. “Cherry Farm specialises in growing vegetables, fruits and super foods in the heart of the Negev desert. The farm was established in 2014 with unique crops like bitter gourd, and turmeric, which were not known at all in Israel at the time, and today is the largest farm in the field with over 16 different crops and an independent marketing line. The farm provides a 12-month produce thanks to the desert benefits and the integration of climate control systems”.

Among the participating entities was L4G Ventures LTD, the African entrepreneur that joined a group of Marine operations and R&D / Biologist’s professionals and invested in the deployment of MARICULTURE - massive fish and seafood farming in the deep sea of the Indian Ocean namely in the sea territories of Seychelles and Mauritius. L4G had formed a Commercial group in Dubai and a strong collaboration with Dubai shipyard for the construction of the sea platforms required for the massive farming.

Lex Guez, Managing director of L4G Ventures LTD said:”L4G Mariculture group has formed a “TRIANGLE POWER” In the Indian Ocean and surrounding region. the UAE and its commercial capacities, the resources / deep-sea territories and proactive collaboration of Seychelles and Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. In addition to the Israel technology, know-how and strong aquaculture industries made a significant project tackling protein growing gaps and in line with food security & sustainability. It’s a game changer in the blue economy.”

The events organised by KKL-JNF discussed innovative approaches to desert agriculture and improving food security. Along with partners from Startup Nation Central and Israeli desert and agricultural research centers in the Ramat HaNegev and Arava regions, the conference hosted notable Israeli pioneers in desert agricultural practices, and leading Israeli vineyard owners.

The conference brought together leaders in the agricultural technology sector who presented solutions to how to commercialise academic innovations, while using research to develop new solutions and get them ready for market adoption.

Karine Bolton, Head of International Relations and External Affairs at KKL JNF said: "KKL-JNF is bringing together the best and most creative minds in desert R&D not only to share knowledge, but hopefully to create models of innovation that can be adapted to any arid climate."

About the Israeli Pavilion

Designed without walls, for maximum openness, attendees of Expo 2020 and beyond are invited to the Israel pavilion. Israel is a place of innovation, offering a vision and horizon in dealing with the challenges of humanity. The pavilion has an emphasis on challenges such as; agriculture, water, medicine, communications and cyber issues. The pavilion will showcase its open and diverse society that provides equal rights to all its inhabitants, it is a society that respects different people and cultures and is a recognised and respected state among participating nations.

