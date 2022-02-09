Bahrain – Investcorp, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, today announced that it has led a US $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Private Limited, (“NDR”), one of the largest Indian warehousing platforms.

NDR’s well-diversified asset portfolio comprises 18 high quality logistics parks spread across over 8 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Kolkata. Over the next few years, the company is planning to double its portfolio from the current 11.6 million square feet as it expands into other cities such as Pune and Goa. Its portfolio has performed resiliently even during the Covid pandemic due to its high-quality tenant base and has a current occupancy rate of over 99%.

Ritesh Vohra, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Investcorp India said: “Given the strong fundamentals and attractive secular tailwinds, Investcorp has been actively investing in the Warehousing sector globally for many years now. In our experience, warehousing has been one of the few sectors to have demonstrated resilience and continued growth, despite the economic headwinds brought by the pandemic. This structured equity investment in India, backed by a robust operational portfolio, will provide our investors with an opportunity to invest in one of the attractive real estate growth opportunities, with what we believe are attractive risk-return metrics.”

N Amrutesh Reddy, Managing Director at NDR said: “We are excited to welcome Investcorp as a strategic and financial partner in our journey to become the pre-eminent warehousing platform in India. We intend to continue our aggressive growth plans nationally, underpinned by our strong execution capabilities and long-standing tenant relationships.”

Investcorp’s India Real Estate team invests in real estate projects located in top tier cities across the country. So far, the business has deployed US $200 million through two funds across 26 projects. It has an established history in the senior structured credit space within real estate, with a focus on mid-market and affordable residential projects being developed by well-established developers.

Investcorp is also active in the mid-market private equity space in India and has invested across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors. Its investments over the last four years include Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, Freshtohome, Zolo, InCred, Citykart, ASG, NephroPlus, Unilog, XpressBees, and Safari Industries.

-Ends-

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of December 31, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $40.4 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 460 people from 46 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Investcorp

Nada Abdulghani

nabdulghani@Investcorp.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022