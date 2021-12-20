PHOTO
Dubai-UAE,: The International Gemological Institute (IGI), the world’s largest independent gemological laboratory, recaps a busy 2021 and unveils general business plans for an exciting 2022.
In response to the growing demand for training, in July 2021, IGI launched an interactive online learning portal for jewellery professionals in the US as a pilot project. Simulated in accordance with the needs of the industry today, the comprehensive offering covers a gamut of diamonds and gemstones grading subjects as well as modules on customer experience and design, among others. In the same vein, the brand later expanded its suite of trade education services in the Arab Republic of Egypt.
During the year, the company was accredited with the ISO 17025 for its entire diamonds, Jewellery and gemstone product line, the ISO 9001 for all its internal processes and the SC&-007 for source traceability and environmental sustainability of their diamonds.
In a move to further accelerate education and awareness of the jewellery market, in the second half of 2021, IGI teamed up with Dubai Jewellery Group as the knowledge partner. As part of this collaboration, IGI was at the helm of delivering interactive seminars to industry professionals. Several sessions were conducted, some privately for DJG members and over 400 trade professionals were trained by IGI.
Speaking of IGI’s performance in 2021, Shaunak Shastree, Managing Director of IGI said: “The past 12 months have been fruitful and rewarding for us at IGI. We have met with immense success on the back of various launches, accolades and internal wins. With our experience in global markets and the Middle East, we have been able to demonstrate our expertise in Jewellery and gemstone certification and raise the bar of the industry for several years now. We will build on this momentum and service our clients better.”
Strategic plans developing for 2022 include amping up IGI’s quality & grade verifications and authentications services. The company will focus on increasing transparency across grading mechanics and supply chain integrity.
Next year, IGI will build on its commitment to deliver outstanding customer experiences by improving digital engagement through multiple arenas and providing them with guides, recommendations, tips, and walkthroughs.
In line with global sustainability metrics and IGI’s very own drive to promote sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand will be working towards beefing up its online portal, which not only provides information on the physical aspects of the stones but also sheds light on the provenance and origin.
Shastree added: “As we make our way into 2022, IGI believes is crucial for us to draw on the core purpose of IGI and to chart a practical roadmap towards a successful new year. Through our internal assessments, the gaps in the industry are abundantly clear. To this end, our teams have worked hard to map out a broad course of action that includes leveraging our strengths, forming synergies and expanding our regional presence to cater to a diverse and growing customer base in the Middle East and beyond. We are thrilled by what’s in store for us next year and look forward to delivering against our strategy.”
For information on IGI’s products and services, please visit https://www.igi.org/
About IGI
The International Gemological Institute (IGI) operates 18 laboratory locations around the world grading finished jewelry, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and gemstones – and 14 schools of gemology graduating thousands of new jewelry professionals annually. For over 45 years, IGI has provided the fine jewelry community and consumers with a broad range of services including independent diamond grading reports, colored stone reports, identification and appraisal reports, diamond authentication and attestation of origin, laser inscription services, as well as the issuing of the traditional jewelry identification report. Regardless of location or marketplace, an authentic IGI Laboratory Report is the common language of trust and confidence in the gemological world.
