Middle East : Huawei sponsored the 3rd virtual session of the 2021 Cyber Security Salons on 14th December across the Middle East. As an initiative of Forum Global in partnership with Cullen International, the online event brought together key regional industry experts and Huawei speakers in a panel discussion to explore cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Cyber Security Salons is a communication platform for stakeholders to meet and discuss cybersecurity policies and regulations, while providing the opportunity for regional and global regulators to explore how they can collaborate on cyber defense. The global series aims to bring in new perspectives from academics, policymakers alongside key opinion leaders and other stakeholders from APAC, European, and Middle Eastern regions.

This Middle Eastern version concludes the 2021 Security Salon series, after events in the Asia Pacific and European regions. The event witnessed a keynote presentation by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, and the hosted panel discussion on cloud security and digital transformation featured key regional ICT leaders including Dr. Jassim Haji, President of Artificial Intelligence Group; Ms. Rasha Al Abdali, In-Charge Director of Compliance, Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications, and Information Technology in Oman; Mr. Charbel Chbeir, council member at ARISPA, the industry organization under the League of Arab States; and Mr. Kamal Zian, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Gulf North.

From his side, Kamal Zian, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Gulf North, highlighted the role of regional industry experts and technological leaders in cybersecurity: “While recovering from the pandemic, countries across the Middle East realized the importance of cloud as key enabler of digital economies. In Huawei, we are committed to supporting the region’s digital transformation by delivering innovative, secure, and safe cloud services.”

Speaking at the seminar, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, noted that we need to keep the ecosystem supporting our digital economy open, transparent, and collaborative. He concluded with how cloud security will be a core part of this new cybersecurity framework because the future of securing cyberspace lies with reining in the cloud, as cloud security tomorrow is cybersecurity of today.

Dr. Jassim Haji, President of Artificial Intelligence Group, highlighted how Artificial Intelligence plays a vital role in cybersecurity, and that it won’t just be people that solve these issues. With the world in the Zettabyte era, criminals are already using AI, machine learning, and complex algorithms to carry out cyber-attacks. With AI becoming more autonomous, machines will play a greater role in tracking cyber threats in the Middle East and beyond. “AI is a necessity in the future” he said, with more tools emerging with no human supervision, even including drafting policy.

Mr. Charbel Chbeir, council member at ARISPA, highlighted a note made by Professor Pierre Catala’s presentation on the draft law on electronic communications, writing and transactions, and how the digital revolution enables every individual to communicate with others at any time, and affects everyone in their person and their property. Chbeir noted how the law must adapt to these new parameters of social life.

Ms. Rasha Al Abdali, In-Charge Director of Compliance, Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications, and Information Technology in Oman, highlighted how a good balance of policies and good governance are vital today. She continued to stress that data governance ensures that all the stakeholders are on the same page in terms of defining roles and responsibilities.

Huawei is a global entrusted ICT partner with leading cloud and cybersecurity expertise and continues to collaborate and contribute to the industry across the region. By working with partners and customers to advance cybersecurity, Huawei continues to support rapid digitization and is a key driver of cloud adoption to support the digital transformation of the Middle East.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021