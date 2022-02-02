The Chinese tech giant has ranked the world’s 9th most valuable brand for 2022. Its brand value improvement defies the odds amidst the heavy scrutiny it faces from the US.

The report from the London-headquartered brand valuation and strategy consultancy showed a staggering year-on-year growth of 29% in Huawei’s brand value to $71.2 billion.

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publish nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 500 most valuable and strongest brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 ranking – now in its 16th year.

As a whole, the tech sector is once again revealed to be the most valuable industry, with a cumulative brand value of close to US$1.3 trillion in the Brand Finance Global 500 rankings.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022