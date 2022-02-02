PHOTO
The Chinese tech giant has ranked the world’s 9th most valuable brand for 2022. Its brand value improvement defies the odds amidst the heavy scrutiny it faces from the US.
The report from the London-headquartered brand valuation and strategy consultancy showed a staggering year-on-year growth of 29% in Huawei’s brand value to $71.2 billion.
Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publish nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 500 most valuable and strongest brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 ranking – now in its 16th year.
As a whole, the tech sector is once again revealed to be the most valuable industry, with a cumulative brand value of close to US$1.3 trillion in the Brand Finance Global 500 rankings.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.