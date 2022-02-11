DUBAI: Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, has opened two retail showrooms recently in the UAE, as part of its strategic continuing business expansion.

The new stores are located at West Zone Mall in Al Mizhar, Dubai and at Al Ramlah, Umm Al Quwain.

Mr. Adnan Jasim Rashid Boausaibah, Director of Hotpack Global, opened the new showrooms in the presence of Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, Mr. Zainudeen Beeravunni, Group Executive Director, Technical Director, Mr. Anwar PB, Regional Director, Sharjah & Northern Emirates, Mr. Mohammad Asharaf, and Mr. Mujeeb Rahman, DGM, Operations of Hotpack Global.

“The food packaging industry has been on a growth surge with demand on an exponential rise. Being a leader in the disposable food packaging products vertical, we at Hotpack Global has been stepping up our retail presence with an innovative product portfolio in this context,” said Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, at the opening of the new showroom.

He added that as part of Hotpack’s green drive, the new stores will also offer eco-friendly food packaging products. “Hotpack Global had opened an online Eco Store,’ earlier last year, as part of its commitment to environment. The products offered at our stores reflect this perfection and quality and we believe that this is what has made us a leader in this vertical.”

Hotpack has an increasing presence across markets in the region and outside with 42 retail stores in GCC alone, apart from in India, Morocco, USA and the UK. It also exports its products to more than 100 countries.

Mr. Zainudeen Beeravunni, “Our outlook is to continue expanding in the UAE, as well as in the region, as new global food brands have been foraying into the market. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is the fastest growing region for food packaging products in the world, growing at approximately 5 to 7 per cent, compared to the global average of 3 to 5 per cent.”

Mr. Anwar PB said, “Our focus has always been on health, hygiene and quality and our production processes are driven by smart technologies and innovation. We ensure safety and hygiene and offer tamper-evident packaging for a complaint-free consumer experience, as we continue to expand in the regional and global markets. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand for hygienic and sustainable packaging products.”

Hotpack has expertise in making products from paper, plastic, aluminum, wood and foam and have over 3,500 products in its portfolio. The company also has 25,000 international brands as clients and 3,000 employees across 30 countries. The company has 12 manufacturing plants.

Hotpack’s online Eco Store which promotes environment and sustainability was launched last year on World Environment Day. The store primarily offers green recyclable products. With a turnover of over AED 950 million Hotpack offers a complete range of disposable food packaging solutions.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 12 countries which includes GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Nigeria and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, US FDA, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 42 standalone Retail centers across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

