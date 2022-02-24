Her Excellency Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for General Education, led the inauguration today, February 24, 2022, of the Global Education & Training Exhibition (GETEX), Middle East’s leading education exhibition and a student recruitment event. Held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, the opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdulla Al Karam Director General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), other dignitaries and heads of several universities and schools in UAE.

GETEX 2022’s first day witnessed the attendance of hundreds of students in uniform from several schools across UAE. The afternoon session saw families and professionals of all age groups and nationalities engage with region and international institutions on the show floor.

This year’s edition paved the way for the 1st Education Leaders Networking Reception, where heads of universities discussed and engaged with leaders of K-12 schools for opportunities and potential collaborations moving forward.

The newly introduced K-12 education segment brought together 30 regional and international schools from the UAE, USA, Canada, the UK, and India to present and tackle opportunities and academic options for learners aged 3 to 18. The inclusion of young learners is to provide parents the chance to build a solid educational foundation starting with their children’s early academic years.

This exhibition, which will run until February 26, serves as a platform for learning institutions to achieve enrolment quotas while giving students and parents a wide array of options in their pursuit of quality education. It provides schools a chance to present themselves to a willing audience who are looking for education options Additionally, students can leverage the expertise and services of career guidance counselors present at the event.

Participants also joined the 8th edition of the GETEX Counsellors Forum, designed as a professional development platform for counselors. Titled ‘Fostering Resilience in Students,’ the session highlighted new learning methodology and the emotional and psychological impacts of the pandemic on educators.

Other interactive seminars include Changing Landscape of International Education; Use of Digital Audio Feedback; Online Schooling vs Traditional Schooling; How to Enroll in an Ivy League and Tier One University; UWC-High School at University; Preparing Youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and Boarding Students Success in University.

To offer students further insights on studying overseas, GETEX also hosted the following seminars: Get to know Bahrain School & Dorm, Introduction to US Boarding School, Applying to an Art and Design College in the USA and Study in Germany.

Anselm Godinho, Managing Director, International Conferences & Exhibitions (IC&E), the organizer of GETEX, said: “The Middle East has one of the fast-growing student populations in the world, recording double-digit growth rate annually. We have to ensure that the younger generations have access to quality education to better prepare them for competitive job markets in the future. GETEX is the ideal platform to present learners options and opportunities so they can decide which educational program suits them well and which school would best help them unlock their potentials.”

The annual GETEX exhibition is aligned with the UAE’s education agenda of making quality education accessible to local and international students in the region while giving educational institutions an efficient and consistent wide-scale platform for their recruitment objectives.

