DUBAI – Expo 2020 Dubai invites the world to ring in 2022 in electrifying style, with round-the-clock entertainment featuring a slate of world-class DJs, two stunning fireworks displays and a midnight ‘ball drop’ at Al Wasl Plaza, held against a backdrop of extensive safety measures that will ensure an unforgettable New Year’s Eve.

Aligned with numerous global time zones across 13 hours of festivities, Expo’s site-wide New Year’s celebrations will begin at 1500 GST on Friday 31 December and last until 0400 the following morning. Standout must-sees include DJ star Dimitri Vegas, who is set to thrill crowds at Expo’s Jubilee Park from 2330 GST in what will be an unmissable celebration for the senses, and a spectacular set at 0130 from Armin Van Buuren, one of the world’s biggest DJs and producers in electronic music.

Numerous Arab, Filipino and Indian DJs will feature throughout the evening too, with a midnight ‘ball drop’ moment at Al Wasl Plaza, two separate fireworks displays at midnight and 0300, as well as celebrations across many of Expo’s 192 Country pavilions – all heralding 2022 in show-stopping style.

More than 70 restaurants and 120-plus food concepts, including food trucks, food halls, restaurants, bars, kiosks and never-before-seen concepts by international chefs, will also be to hand on New Year’s Eve.

The newly-opened Festival Garden in Expo’s Jubilee Park, featuring communal seating, a main stage, food trucks, kiosks and carts, offers a the perfect place to enjoy music and entertainment for the entire family, while a variety of exclusive restaurants across Expo will offer set menus, DJ performances and entertainment throughout New Year’s Eve, a full list of which can be found here.

Effortlessly connecting Expo 2020 to the city of Dubai, Dubai Metro will also run continuously throughout New Year’s Eve, ensuring every visitor to Expo can enjoy the bevy of world-class experiences on offer.

Tareq Ghosheh, Chief Events and Entertainment Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Celebrated by every country in the world, New Year’s Eve is a unique moment in time – celebrations made ever more poignant over these past two years as we address the pandemic together. As we continue to safely host 192 nations over 182 days, as the largest event ever held in the Arab world, we are thrilled to host a spectacular celebration of top class entertainment and activations, welcoming 2022 with open arms and renewed optimism for a brighter future.”

The largest major global event to be held since the start of the pandemic, Expo’s latest COVID-19 measures include the expansion of the number of on-site PCR testing facilities to four, and free testing for all Country Pavilion staff. While all frontline workers and entertainers continue to be tested on a regular basis, some close contact events, such as parades and roving entertainers, have been temporarily suspended as a short-term precautionary measure.

With more than 90 per cent of the UAE population fully vaccinated, Expo 2020 Dubai has required mandatory vaccination and boosters of all Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers.

Visitors ages 18 and above are required to present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours. In addition, Expo 2020 maintains on site sanitisation stations and mandatory face masks both indoors and outdoors.

