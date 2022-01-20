Malta celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Wednesday with a varied programme highlighting the country’s rich history and culture.

The festivities at the Stage of Nations included performances from a percussion group led by Alex Debono, a contemporary dance trio choreographed by Francesca Abela Tranter, and songs from the Maltese artists Pamela Bezzina and Destiny.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, welcomed Silvio Schembri, Minister for the Economy and Industry for the Republic of Malta.

Al Amiri said, "Malta’s pavilion design brings the vibrant Maltese culture to life at Expo 2020, as it showcases the country’s diverse population and economy and the opportunities available in various fields, such as tourism, innovation and technology, thereby attracting foreign direct investments.

"The UAE and Malta have shared a strong bond for many years. We hope that through opportunities fostered at Expo 2020, and Malta’s active engagement, we will witness expanded and enhanced bilateral cooperation in new areas of mutual interest." Schembri said,"Malta may be a small island in the middle of the Mediterranean, but we have always sought to maximise our strategic position. Indeed, we have managed to build bridges with our neighbouring countries and beyond, connect with different cultures, embrace diversity, and generate more opportunities.

"Our pavilion serves as a showcase for the close affinity between Malta and the UAE, with whom we share common goals and ground. I am pleased that Expo 2020 Dubai has served as an opportunity to enhance our relationship even further and strengthen our ties in the political, economic and cultural spheres. We look forward to working together on mutual priorities on a bilateral and multilateral level in 2022 and beyond." The Malta Pavilion invites visitors to experience the nation’s essence through a free-flowing journey that touches on the island’s history, culture and shared future. Each stage of the journey further reveals why the Maltese are renowned for their hospitality and friendliness.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.