Doha: Her Excellency Ms. Buthaina Bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, has made a visit to College of the North Atlantic – Qatar in order to have a look at the campus and what the College has to offer to the internal and external community. The Minister has discussed the educational process conducted during the pandemic and was keen to see the unique technical capabilities of the College.

Her Excellency was greeted by H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, Chairman of CNA-Q’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Mohammed Al-Mulla, Vice Chairman and Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the College.

The Minister toured the different schools at the College: School of Business Management and Information Technology, School of Engineering and Industrial Trades and School of Health Sciences. CNA-Q officials were able to show the Minister the state-of-the art facilities that the College boasts including the cybersecurity lab, the oil and gas process pilot plant, the paramedicine simulation lab and more. At the end of her tour, the Minister inaugurated CNA-Q’s new atrium, a space dedicated for the students’ extra-curricular activities.

Commenting on her visit, Her Excellency the Minister said: It was a pleasure visiting today CNA-Q, which started twenty years ago with a Qatari-Canadian partnership. CNA-Q since then supported the Qatari labor market with its graduates who, in turn, contributed to the development of the national economy of our country. Today, I have seen the modern laboratories and I applaud the continuous development process in the college, which is aligned with Qatar needs for talents; especially in the fields of health sciences, cybersecurity and information technology.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi welcomed the visit of her excellency and said: “It is a pleasure to host H.E. the Minister of Education and Higher Education and to reflect on the different educational approaches that we adopt, in addition to the new programs that we are planning to launch. There is no doubt that industries nowadays seek graduates with applied experience who are capable of immediate integration into the workplace. CNA-Q is one of the leading institutions in technical and vocational education and training that responds to this need.” He added: “Every term, we are witnessing an increase in the number of enrolled students, this is mainly due to our broad experience in applied education and research, in addition to the opportunities that our students benefit from especially the chance to learn in a simulated environment. We work on developing our students’ skills to help them build a successful career and serve the local and global economic needs, in light of the 2017-2022 strategy set by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the 2030 sustainable development goals.”

College of the North Atlantic – Qatar offers 50 programs that fall under 3 main streams: Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management and Information Technology and Health Sciences. The Total number of students recorded for the winter semester is 5315. At CNA-Q, students are placed at the center of the learning process. The College aims to give them as many real-life learning experiences as possible, so they can extend what they acquired in the classroom to their workplace and actively contribute to the economy. Curriculums have been designed based on the International and National Academic Qualifications Framework. All programs are delivered using hands-on applied experiential learning methodologies and include 40-70% applied components and practical experience related to one or more occupational field(s) of practice. With more than 20 years of experience in Qatar, CNA-Q offers high-quality programs led by qualified instructors in technology-rich classrooms, workshops, laboratories, and simulated environments. The College has transformed the education and work landscape of Qatar, distinguishing itself as a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and a source of top-notch talent.

About College of the North Atlantic -Qatar

A national technical college offering certificates, diplomas applied bachelor and master’s degrees in various fields, CNA-Q has over 50 programs related to Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuous Education and development and more. The College is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. Since opening in 2002, CNA-Q graduated thousands of alumni who are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.

