Riyadh: Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), launched the Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the development of a hybrid power plant at the Empty Quarter land port (Rub’al Khali). The project aims to reduce the use of diesel fuel by using renewable energy and ensure long term power supply at the Empty Quarter land port through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

ZATCA stated that the project will be implemented in partnership with the private sector, under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) contract model for a term of 25 years in addition to the construction period. The project involves designing, developing, operating, and maintaining a power generation facility at the Empty Quarter land port to meet ZATCA's electricity demand and technical specifications. This includes ensuring that the facility operates in accordance with the defined requirements and output specifications, as well as managing power generation and connection to the ZATCA interface point for the specified term of the project.

Interested parties can request the RFQ document, by submitting the request form via NCP’s website, www.ncp.gov.sa. Furthermore, the submission phase for the RFQ will remain open until July 21, 2024 at 3:00pm KSA time.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact: media@ncp.gov.sa