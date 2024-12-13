Dubai Business Associates, the fully funded, nine-month programme is officially welcoming applications for the 2025/2026 cohort

Applications are now open for the 11th cohort of Dubai Business Associates, Dubai’s global graduate talent programme. With more than 5,400 applications received for the 2024/2025 intake, the opening of registration is expected to draw considerable interest from candidates globally.

Established in 2014, the highly sought-after – and fully-funded – future leaders programme hosts graduates from around the world for nine months in Dubai, taking Associates on a holistic and immersive learning journey that bridges the gap between academia and professional life. Applications are welcome from anywhere in the world and, to date, alumni have come from 46 different nationalities.

Next year’s programme commences in September 2025, and blends practical business fundamentals, work placements, strategy consulting training, coaching, industry networking, and personal development. This experience enhances Associates’ growth mindset and intercultural perspective, nurturing future leaders in business, politics, and social impact. Dubai Business Associates is delivered in collaboration with its long-standing partners: PwC’s Academy, Capadev, and Bon Education, with each leading training modules in its respective field.

A core feature of the programme is a three-month work placement and consulting project with leading organisations in Dubai, such as the Emirates Group, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), DP World, Dubai Holding, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Over the course of a decade, DBA has successfully delivered 84 consulting projects for more than 30 leading entities across Dubai, spanning both the private and public sectors. These high impact consulting projects have included attracting new sources of investment into the financial services industry, growing new brands within the tourism and hospitality sectors, championing clean energy for a leading air services company, and boosting government service efficiency with blockchain technology.

Director of Dubai Business Associates, Rami Tawfiq, said:

“We look forward to welcoming the next generation of leaders as part of Dubai Business Associates’ eleventh cohort. We continue to attract the brightest graduates from around the world and offer an unrivalled platform for success in their professional lives post-graduation.

“We’ve worked closely with our learning and professional partners to curate a programme that is innovative, practical, and unique, and we are excited to see the impact that these new Associates will have on ‘real world’ projects across the Dubai economic landscape.”

Chinese Graduate of the 2021/22 DBA cohort and Strategy Consultant at EY Parthenon in Dubai, Xin Xu, said that after graduating with a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge, DBA offered a perfect balance of learning and professional experience that gave her the qualities to thrive in her current role as a consultant in Dubai.

“DBA provided unparalleled exposure to world-class training, real-world projects, and the vibrant business ecosystem of Dubai that equipped me with the skills, network, and mindset to excel in a global business environment. It’s a unique platform to grow both personally and professionally.”

Giannis Petras, a graduate of the 2021/22 DBA cohort and a lawyer from Greece, now working as an Associate at Al Tamimi & Company, said: “Dubai Business Associates was a transformative experience for my professional career. Being one of just 36 highly skilled graduates from around the world was a privilege and allowed me to further my skills in entrepreneurship through real life business challenges from the likes of PwC and Emirates Airlines.”

Graduate of the 2023/24 Dubai Business Associates cohort, Varika Pinnam, now a Category Manager at Microsoft, said: “Moving from the United States to Dubai was a transformative experience. The Dubai Business Associates program not only provided unparalleled professional growth but also immersed me in a dynamic global city that bridges cultures and innovation. It’s an experience I’ll carry with me forever.”

Do you have what it takes?

To apply for the Dubai Business Associates programme, candidates should possess the following attributes:

Educational background: Recent university graduates with a minimum of a bachelor's degree. Applicants from diverse academic backgrounds are welcome.

Work experience: Up to three years’ work experience.

Language proficiency: Fluency in both verbal and written English, ideally with proficiency in an additional language.

Interest in business: A keen interest in international business, and the Dubai economic landscape

Curiosity and inquisitiveness: A curious and inquiring mind, ready to tackle complex challenges, and intercultural awareness

Leadership potential: Demonstrated passion and ambition towards making a positive impact in the world, reflecting the values of teamwork and shared success.

The application process includes submitting a CV, cover letter, photo, and a video biography.

The first round of applications closes on the 31 January 2025. Early applications are strongly encouraged.

About the Dubai Business Associates programme

Run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Associate programme offers outstanding and ambitious graduates from all around the world an unrivalled opportunity to study and work in Dubai, a dynamic and multicultural hub for global commerce, to develop as future global leaders.

Through a practical, project-based learning approach, Dubai Business Associates facilitates the transition from talented young graduates to future global leaders with highly sought-after skills, thereby serving as a bridge between university and the world of work. To know more about the Dubai Business Associates programme please visit: https://dubaibusinessassociates.ae/