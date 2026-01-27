RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA : W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is poised to reveal a new chapter in luxury lifestyle hospitality this spring with the highly anticipated opening of the brand’s first property in the Kingdom. Anchored in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the capital's visionary urban development, W Riyadh - KAFD will introduce the brand's global evolution with detail-driven design, distinct dining experiences, and an elevated Whatever/Whenever service.

The urban escape will feature 210 stylishly designed guest rooms, including 17 suites, two Penthouses, and the W Penthouse. Every detail in each guestroom and suite is designed to strike the perfect balance of character and local influences. The hotel will introduce a new social heartbeat to Riyadh through six venues, including the brand’s signature W Lounge, each blending expressive design interiors with immersive culinary moments and locally curated cultural programming. Every venue is designed as a social stage, bringing together global flavours and atmospheres that evolve from day to night.

Guests will also be invited to rebalance and recharge across signature facilities, including the AWAY Spa, a modern retreat for restoration, FIT, a performance-driven fitness space equipped with the latest technology, and the WET Deck, a sculptural escape designed for reflection, relaxation, and social connection.

Supporting the city’s expanding business and creative landscape, W Riyadh – KAFD will also offer over 1,000 square metres of flexible event space, designed for intimate gatherings and avant-garde social gatherings.

“W Riyadh - KAFD is set to introduce a new rhythm to the capital; an expressive, immersive take on luxury where creativity, individuality, and connection take centre stage. Riyadh is transforming at a remarkable speed, and there is incredible appetite for contemporary experiences and bold new spaces. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome guests into a world crafted with intention, energy, and the brand's signature services and programming," said Janine Gerlich, General Manager of W Riyadh – KAFD.

