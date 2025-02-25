Visit Qatar and Microsoft have formalised their collaboration to drive digital innovation in tourism with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Web Summit Qatar 2025 on 25th February.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, and Lana Khalaf, Country Manager of Microsoft, marking the next phase of this partnership.

Leveraging the success of the Visit Qatar GenAI Travel Concierge, powered by Microsoft Azure and OpenAI 4o and 4o mini, both entities will explore cutting-edge technologies to enhance visitor experiences and transform business operations. The Smart Travel Assistant from Visit Qatar is a pioneering innovation that seamlessly integrates text, voice, content, a conversational virtual assistant, maps, and an interactive planning interface. This innovation has set new standards for digital excellence in tourism.

Visit Qatar and Microsoft are working on developing a comprehensive technology roadmap that aims to enhance the visitor experience through integrated smart and digital solutions.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.