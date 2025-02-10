Visit Qatar participated in Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2025, showcasing the country's diverse attractions, rich cultural experiences, and exceptional offerings to the Indian market. The three-day event took place from January 30 to February 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The travel trade show enabled Visit Qatar to establish key partnerships and directly connect with tour operators, decision-makers, and travel agents, further strengthening its presence in the Indian and Asian markets.

In 2024, Qatar achieved a record-breaking milestone by welcoming 5 million international visitors. With India being Qatar’s second-largest source market, making up 8.3% of total arrivals in 2024, the event provided a strategic opportunity to capture a larger share of the outbound market, a major component of Visit Qatar’s overall strategy.

This year’s booth featured tourism and hospitality partners. Looking ahead, Visit Qatar remains committed to elevating Qatar’s international profile by participating in prominent trade events such as OTM where tourism professionals can connect and collaborate.

