Dubai-UAE: The University of Birmingham’s Institute of Advanced Studies is deepening its commitment towards the UAE through a series of research collaborations with leading partners in the UAE.

The Institute is supporting five projects, all co-developed by researchers at the University of Birmingham and UAE institutions. Four of the projects including partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU, Dubai Health) and specifically address regional health priorities, such as digital health infrastructure, cancer biology, reproductive health, and genomics. Each project brings together academic expertise from both countries, laying the foundation for future innovation and educational collaboration.

These projects reflect the University of Birmingham’s strong commitment to supporting the UAE’s national priorities through its Dubai campus, with a comprehensive offer including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, cutting edge research and impactful knowledge transfer designed to meet the region’s evolving educational and workforce needs,

Collectively, these projects reflect the university’s strategic intent to deepen partnerships across the region, advance health innovation, and support capacity building in both research and education.

The projects span a wide range of priority areas. One project examines how a patient health portal can be utilised more effectively to enhance patient outcomes and inform clinical decision-making within Dubai’s healthcare system. This project involves experts in health communication and digital literacy from the University of Birmingham, as well as innovation and public health within Dubai Health.

In the field of genomics and artificial intelligence, the Health Data Science team is developing novel methods to better understand the genetic risk factors of complex diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and hereditary cancers, which are particularly prevalent in Middle Eastern populations.

A third project brings together interdisciplinary research to develop a 3D organoid model of patient-derived breast cancer cells. The research aims to improve understanding of disease progression and treatment response in breast cancer, while also creating opportunities for collaborative research between UK and UAE cancer research institutions.

In reproductive health, a fourth project is investigating innovative methods for fertility preservation by developing 3D models for germ cell culture using 3D Bioprinting to support step-wise differentiation of testicular cells.

A fifth project is launching a global health hackathon that is bringing together students from UAE Universities across different disciplines to address global health challenges through innovative and inclusive solutions. The event will provide a foundation for further developing a global health network for education and research across the UAE and the MENA region.

Provost of University of Birmingham Dubai, Professor Yusra Mouzughi said: “This investment in collaborative research speaks to the university’s deep-rooted commitment to the UAE and to the role of our Dubai campus as a hub for innovation, talent development, and international knowledge exchange. These partnerships are vital to our mission to contribute meaningfully to the region’s academic and healthcare landscape and translate research into real-world impact – utilising advanced technologies and empowering regional healthcare systems to deliver smarter, more inclusive, and more resilient care.”

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU, said: “At MBRU, we believe that discovery is a shared journey; one that begins at the bedside and extends to the lab, the classroom, and the wider community. Our collaboration with the University of Birmingham’s Institute of Advanced Studies reflects this vision in action. Through these co-developed research projects, we are addressing regional health challenges with global expertise. This partnership exemplifies how academic collaboration can catalyze real-world innovation, support knowledge exchange, and lay the foundation for a healthier future for our communities. Together, we are not just imagining innovation; we are building it, experiencing it, and advancing health for humanity.”

With the UAE increasingly recognised as a hub for life sciences and medical innovation, such initiatives highlight the critical role of academic partnerships in shaping the future of healthcare – both in the region and beyond.

