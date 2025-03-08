Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held the seventh edition of its "Knowledge Lab" series, a platform designed to educate and raise awareness among NHRI employees on key human rights topics. This session focused on the vital role of media in human rights advocacy, examining how global narratives shape public perceptions and influence the human rights landscape.

Titled "Media as a Tool for Defending Human Rights," the seminar was led by His Excellency Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and a member of the NHRI Board of Trustees. The discussion highlighted the power of media in promoting and disseminating a culture of human rights and explored how media platforms can be effectively employed to safeguard individual rights.

It also highlighted how media literacy, outreach, and strategic storytelling can ensure accurate representation of human rights on the global stage, reinforcing progressive and rights-conscious narrative.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. 12 of 2021, which stipulates that the NHRI is an independent legal entity with financial and administrative autonomy in performing its tasks, activities, and responsibilities. Its mission is to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, and relevant international treaties, covenants, and agreements.