A dedicated working group will drive investment initiatives through knowledge-sharing and strategic collaboration

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s National Investment Strategy 2031, supporting global investor engagement

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Investment and Emirates NBD Capital, the investment banking arm of the UAE’s leading bank, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a cooperative framework aimed at facilitating international investment inflows into the UAE. This partnership reinforces the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its position as a global investment hub. The MoU was officially signed by His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment and Hitesh Asarpota, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD Capital.

This partnership will provide a structured framework for organising high-profile investment summits, roadshows, and networking events, harbouring meaningful connections between global investors and UAE-based opportunities.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment, said: “This partnership reflects our dedication to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and creating seamless pathways for international investors. Emirates NBD Capital stands as a testament to the strength of UAE-grown institutions, showcasing the importance of local champions in enabling global capital flows and driving sustainable economic growth on the world stage.”

Hitesh Asarpota, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD Capital, added: “As a leading financial institution, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s strategic investment ambitions by leveraging our expertise, global network, and deep market insights. This MoU marks a significant step in attracting high-value international investments and continuing to foster long-term investor confidence in the UAE.”

This partnership is aligned with the UAE’s National Investment Strategy 2031, which aims to attract high-quality foreign investments across key sectors, supporting sustainable economic growth and innovation. By fostering international investor engagement, the UAE continues to solidify its standing as a global financial powerhouse, offering a dynamic and business-friendly environment for investors worldwide.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering private and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.