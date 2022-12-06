Nickolay Mladenov: The MoU supports the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy's efforts towards amplifying the UAE’s space diplomacy with the help of meritorious young diplomats

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The UAE Space Agency and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance corporation to create opportunities for qualified Emiratis in space diplomacy and other related fields, projects, services, and potential academic programs.

The agreement was inked on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, hosted under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The global event was signed by His Excellency Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

The MoU aims to develop human resources, exchange expertise and studies, and benefit from the technical capabilities of both parties while working together to enable individuals to carry on the rich legacy of the UAE's space diplomacy.

The memorandum provides for the exchange of academic expertise between the two parties in organizing programs of common interest, exchanging knowledge, and cooperation to attract international speakers and organize joint conferences and workshops.

The UAE Space Agency and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy will form a joint committee to develop, implement, follow up and supervise the implementation of the agreement. The two parties will explore effective ways to cooperate and exchange information to achieve the objectives of the MoU.

Enhance collaboration

H.E. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, stressed the organization’s endeavor to collaborate with various local entities over common areas of interest, especially in building national capabilities.

He underscored the importance of cooperation with AGDA in implementing a series of workshops, programs, and studies, describing the academy as an ideal platform to discuss a variety of topics related to modern diplomacy, including space diplomacy, with the help of a group of distinguished experts and academics, which contributes to the graduation of Emirati human resources that can lead space diplomacy and consolidate its position internationally.

H.E. Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of the memorandum, which will work to devote the interest of Emirati youth in this industry and serve the national policy for the space sector, which aims to develop national capabilities and prepare young individuals to realize the UAE’s vision in this field.

Qualifying Human Resources

Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: ”Our new partnership with the UAE Space Agency gives us an additional opportunity to expand our relations with various sectors related to diplomatic work in the UAE and abroad. We are committed to grooming a new generation of diplomats that can use knowledge and skills to consolidate the UAE's position in various fields, including the space sector.”

He added: “Over the past few years, the UAE has established a firm foothold as an influencer in the international space sector, especially when the UAE was chosen as the chair of the UN’s 65th session of the Committee of Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), which represented a remarkable achievement that reflects the success of the country’s foreign policy.”

