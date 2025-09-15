Abu Dhabi - The UAE delegation, led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, participated in the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting 2025, held in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The meeting discussed several priority topics for advancing the global tourism sector – most notably the means to enhance digital innovation, sustainable finance and investment, expansion of air connectivity, and enhancing the sector’s resilience.

In his speech, H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that, under the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations by developing advanced infrastructure, enacting flexible legislation, and driving qualitative investments that enhance the sector’s competitiveness and global appeal. He noted that tourism is a key pillar of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy and a central driver of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, contributing to GDP growth and increasing visitor numbers while reinforcing the country’s role as a global hub for tourism and travel.

H.E. said: “The G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting serves as a strategic platform to support international efforts to advance the tourism sector. The UAE is committed to the priorities discussed, most notably AI and digital innovation, sustainable finance, expanded air connectivity, and building resilience to ensure comprehensive development that benefits all communities.” He emphasized that the UAE views the meeting as an opportunity to exchange expertise and forge partnerships that shape the future of global tourism, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to joint action with G20 partners to ensure inclusive digital transformation and keep pace with technological progress.

Furthermore, the Minister of Economy and Tourism elaborated on the national efforts towards enabling sustainability principles and digital innovation in the tourism sector. Among the most prominent of these efforts is the launch of the fifth edition of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign last year under the theme ‘Green Tourism.’ It succeeded in entrenching concepts of tourism diversity by encouraging green tourism, agritourism, and sustainable ecological tourism, thereby creating a fertile tourism market for investments and projects in this sector. H.E. explained that the UAE has placed digital transformation at the heart of its National Tourism Strategy 2031.

H.E. Bin Touq added that financing and sustainable investment are vital to ensuring the continuity and growth of the tourism sector, underscoring the importance of innovative financing programs and strategic partnerships with development banks. He further highlighted that enhancing global air connectivity remains a cornerstone of sustainable tourism, noting the UAE’s continued investment in modern aviation networks, the integration of multimodal transport systems, infrastructure upgrades, and the adoption of digital travel solutions that facilitate global mobility.

The meeting’s agenda addressed ways to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions and artificial intelligence to support SMEs and startups in the tourism sector, alongside developing new mechanisms to finance sustainable tourism investments. Discussions also focused on strengthening air connectivity through new routes, market liberalization, and integrated transport systems, in addition to measures to bolster the sector’s resilience against health, climate, and economic challenges.

Significant growth in the UAE's tourism and hospitality sector

The UAE’s tourism sector has maintained robust growth in recent years, with positive performance indicators recorded in the first half of 2025. During this period, hotel establishments welcomed more than 16 million guests, marking a 5.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The total number of hotel guest nights rose to 56 million, reflecting growth of 7.3 per cent, while the average length of stay reached 3.5 nights. Revenues generated by hotel establishments exceeded AED 26 billion in the first six months of the year, up 6.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the sector’s average hotel occupancy rate stood at 80.5 per cent, reaffirming the UAE’s position among the world’s leading tourism destinations.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com