United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, issued a Federal Decree appointing H.E. Aisha Mohamed Ahmed Belharfia, as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, For Emiratisation.

Belharfia served previously as Acting Under-Secretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Affairs at MOHRE.

She also taken responsibilities related to Labour offices and licenses, and contributed to the development of laws and legislation regulating the Labour sector. Belharfia launched various projects and initiatives aimed at raising the efficiency of the Labour market.

