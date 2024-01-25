UAE:– UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Her Excellency Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi as Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

Her Excellency served previously as the Executive Director of the Programs and Human Resources Planning Sector at FAHR. She held leadership positions in the departments of Strategic Planning, Institutional Excellence, and Performance Evaluation and Follow-up at the Executive Council of Dubai. Holding a master’s degree in strategic management, Her Excellency has contributed effectively to developing a number of policies and programs on human capacity development in the federal government.

-Ends-