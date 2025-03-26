Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori: UAE PASS platform serves as a unified digital identity for all digital services. It is a remarkable outcome of the cooperation between local and federal government entities, and the distinguished role of our strategic partners in this project, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi, where we collaborated closely through a well-defined and progressive strategic plan.

Eng. Majid Sultan Al Mesmar: We are delighted that the UAE PASS application has received this recognition globally, as it won the Gold Award among dozens of projects and initiatives from many countries.

London – Digital Dubai and The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced that the UAE PASS application has won the Gold Award in the International General Authority category for the Sixteenth Edition of the Public Sector Transformation Awards (IESE) 2025, an annual global event that celebrates innovation culture and showcases best practices in the government sector.

Organized by the British non-profit IESE Foundation, the awards aim to harness global expertise, encourage the exchange of experiences, and highlight achievements that inspire development through innovative thinking.

This year's edition evaluated 140 distinguished government initiatives from public sectors worldwide. The judging panels concluded that the Gold Award for the UAE PASS application—developed by Digital Dubai in collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi, and in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Electronic Security Center, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, commented on this award: “We are proud that the UAE PASS application is receiving such global recognition as a successful model that can be emulated by other countries and governments. Receiving this prestigious award is the culmination of a sustained journey of excellence and leadership in digital identity, made possible through collaboration and teamwork among local and federal government entities. In particular, we value the significant role of our strategic partners—TDRA and the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi—who have worked alongside us for years on a clear and progressive strategic plan.”

H.E. added: “UAE PASS is aligned with the vision of our wise leadership to build a comprehensive and integrated digital life, facilitating daily city interactions and supporting the digital economy by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, which is essential to verifying users' identities efficiently and securely.”

For his part, H.E. Eng. Majid Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, stated: “We are pleased that the UAE PASS application has achieved global recognition, winning the Gold Award among dozens of initiatives from around the world. It represents a tangible outcome of the UAE’s digital transformation journey, and an example of the many successes we’ve achieved through national collaboration. We are committed to sustaining our progress and achievements in line with the vision ‘We Are the UAE 2031,’ which aims to lead the nation from one milestone to another, toward a brighter future. I extend my appreciation to our partners—Digital Dubai, the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi, and other government entities—for their collaboration in achieving integration and excellence in the pursuit of customer happiness.”

The awards ceremony was held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in London, with the participation of numerous representatives from government entities, innovators, and project leaders. The UAE PASS Gold Award was received by representatives from Digital Dubai and TDRA.

UAE PASS is the first secure national digital identity for citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE, enabling them to register and verify their identity quickly and easily through facial recognition.

The number of entities offering services through UAE PASS has surpassed 340, including 60 federal, 171 local government, and 118 private sector entities, providing over 15,000 services.