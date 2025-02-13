UAE’s re-election to UNWTO Executive Council for 2025–2029 announced at the meeting

Abu Dhabi: A high-level UAE delegation, led by H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, participated in the 51st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Regional Committee for the Middle East, held in the Qatari capital, Doha recently. The meeting served as a platform to discuss a range of tourism initiatives and projects that the Commission intends to implement to drive the sector’s growth and development across the region. The meeting also witnessed the announcement of the UAE’s re-election to the UNWTO Tourism Executive Council for the period 2025-2029.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the UAE Tourism Council, said: “This meeting is taking place at a pivotal moment for the global tourism sector, which is undergoing major shifts, requiring enhanced joint efforts to create new opportunities and enablers that ensure its growth, sustainability, and resilience in the face of economic, environmental, and health challenges. Restructuring tourism is key to enhancing the competitiveness of our tourism offerings and keeping pace with the latest global trends and digital and environmental advancements.”

H.E. added: "The UAE has recognized the significance of tourism as a key driver of economic growth. In line with this belief, it has been keen on developing national strategies and plans aimed at advancing and sustaining the national tourism sector’s growth. This includes the ‘UAE Tourism Strategy 2031,’ which now serves as a roadmap for enhancing the nation’s tourism identity, solidifying its position as a leading global tourism hub.”

Speaking on behalf of H.E. Bin Touq at the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh said: "The UAE has adopted flexible economic policies and invested consistently into developing infrastructure, establishing pioneering tourism projects, integrating technology into tourism-related activities. The UAE has also been fostering innovation in tourism services, building strong regional and international partnerships, and launching innovative marketing campaigns to promote tourism destinations across the seven emirates. These efforts have significantly contributed to the sector’s sustained growth in recent years."

H.E. Al Saleh highlighted the UAE’s remarkable progress in developing new tourism experiences that cater to the expectations of younger generations. For instance, initiatives such as the ‘UAE Grand Tours’ have been instrumental in encouraging tourists to explore the country's rich cultural and environmental diversity, thereby enhancing their overall experience and extending their stays.

Moreover, H.E. highlighted key milestones in the UAE’s tourism sector, including a four per cent growth in hotel establishment revenues, reaching AED 37.1 billion from January to October 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The total number of hotel guests across seven emirates soared to approximately 24.9 million in the first ten months of 2024, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth from 2023. Additionally, the UAE’s aviation sector recorded a 10 per cent surge in passenger traffic, reaching 147.8 million travelers in 2024, up from 134 million in 2023.

The Undersecretary emphasized the UAE’s unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism under the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership, driven by eco-friendly practices and innovative initiatives that promote environmental sustainability. These efforts include the integration of clean energy solutions into hotel establishments, expansion of ecotourism in nature reserves, and the harnessing of smart technology to offer sustainable tourism experiences. The UAE also champions eco-friendly practices such as recycling, green transportation, and the development of sustainable hotels powered by solar energy and green technology.

H.E. emphasized the UAE’s call for strengthening regional collaboration through fostering experience-sharing, joint training programs, and initiatives to enhance intra-regional tourism and diversifying tourism destinations. He further stressed the importance of UNWTO’s pioneering initiatives and member states' efforts to advance tourism growth and support collaboration to develop comprehensive strategies based on innovation and sustainability, with a focus on cooperation in hosting major tourism events to drive economic growth.

In conclusion, H.E. reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts to enhance tourism sector growth. He expressed the UAE’s eagerness to strengthen collaboration with all partners to build a more prosperous and sustainable tourism future, reflecting shared aspirations for a resilient and thriving industry.

H.E. extended his gratitude to Qatar for its generous hospitality and excellent organization of this important meeting, which is a key platform for advancing tourism cooperation in the Middle East. He also thanked UNWTO for its continuous efforts in developing this vital sector and fostering collaboration among countries in the region to achieve sustainable tourism development.

