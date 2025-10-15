The MoU will advance the development of sustainable, green data centres that integrate renewable energy and adhere to international environmental standards

Both parties will collaborate to promote responsible AI adoption, expand cloud service capabilities, and enhance talent development across key digital sectors

Abu Dhabi – The Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and the Department of Industry of Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration in the digital infrastructure sector, with a focus on developing data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and the Honourable Evan Solomon,

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

The MoU aims to exchange expertise and technical knowledge, and to support the establishment of innovative investment projects in advanced technology sectors, contributing to the growth of the global digital economy and enabling sustainable digital transformation. It also seeks to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries, and to facilitate the exchange of information and data in line with best practices and international standards in cybersecurity and data governance.

The MoU also includes mechanisms for the formation of joint working groups to coordinate initiatives and follow up on the implementation of proposed projects, in addition to both parties’ commitment to confidentiality and the protection of intellectual property within the framework of cooperation.

This collaboration comes as part of efforts to enhance bilateral economic relations between the UAE and Canada, representing a strategic platform to support future investments in emerging technologies, in line with the UAE Vision 2031 and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

This partnership is expected to expand bilateral investments in technological and innovative fields, while strengthening both countries’ positions as key hubs within the global digital economy.

Both parties affirmed that this collaboration reflects the vision of their leaderships to strengthen strategic partnerships founded on innovation, knowledge, and advanced technology. It also marks a practical step toward deepening economic and technological cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and data centres. The two sides noted that the MoU will help create an attractive investment environment and enhance the UAE and Canada’s global digital leadership, supporting sustainable economic transformation.

His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, stated: "This MoU reflects the UAE’s commitment to deepening global partnerships that accelerate innovation, drive sustainable growth, and advance the digital economy. Canada is a longstanding partner of the UAE, and as global hubs for innovation, trade, and investment, our two countries are strongly positioned to drive a more prosperous and sustainable future together. Through this collaboration, we aim to create new investment opportunities in high-growth sectors such as cloud computing, machine learning, and data analytics, empowering our nations to thrive in the economies of tomorrow."

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario added: "Our collaboration with the Ministry of Investment marks an important milestone in advancing collaboration between Canada and the UAE in the digital economy. By building on Canada’s dynamic AI ecosystem, and the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation, this partnership will drive a resilient digital infrastructure and foster the responsible growth of artificial intelligence, benefiting industries, businesses, and communities across both countries.”

In 2024, trade between the UAE and Canada reached USD 2.4 billion, reflecting the strength of their economic ties. Meanwhile, the UAE’s data centre market is emerging as one of the fastest-growing in the region, valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, the collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Investment and the Department of Industry of Canada marks a pivotal step in advancing global cooperation within the digital economy.

The agreement also reinforces the UAE’s commitment to developing state-of-the-art digital infrastructure that integrates renewable energy, expands cloud capabilities, and promotes the safe and responsible adoption of AI, positioning the nation as a global hub for data-driven growth and a key catalyst in the world’s digital transformation.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering private and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

About the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation (AIDI) is dedicated to harnessing the power of technology for the public good. Established to help Canada lead in the era of artificial intelligence, data, and digital transformation, AIDI works to ensure that innovation serves people, strengthens democracy, and builds economic prosperity rooted in trust.

Drawing on the department, the minister brings together policy, research, and partnerships across government, industry, and academia to shape Canada’s national AI strategy, accelerate adoption of emerging technologies, and safeguard the digital rights of Canadians. Through its initiatives, AIDI promotes responsible innovation, fosters world-class talent, and advances a vision of “AI for All” — ensuring that the benefits of digital progress are shared widely and equitably across society.