BinHendi Holding, Sing Family Enterprise Group, and Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited partner to establish Tellus Power Mena, a UAE-based EV infrastructure manufacturer

MoI played a central role in providing comprehensive investment support and deal facilitation

Deal aligns with National Investment Strategy’s goals to increase FDI in key sectors and supports the UAE’s target of 50% EV adoption by 2050

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Ministry of Investment hosted the signing of a landmark joint venture agreement to establish Tellus Power MENA, a new UAE-based electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure manufacturer and technology partner. The Ministry played a pivotal role in facilitating this greenfield investment, reiterating its commitment to attracting future-enabling investment into the UAE while also supporting and promoting the growth of family businesses in the UAE’s markets and strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable technologies – two priority sectors under the National Investment Strategy.

The Ministry of Investment was involved from the deal's inception to its conclusion. Its role included introducing business partners, conducting thorough due diligence, and actively supporting the joint venture negotiations. Furthermore, the Ministry provided strategic investment guidance and served as a crucial connector, linking the involved parties with relevant government entities and free zones to ensure a smooth and efficient setup.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry’s headquarters by Mike Calise, CEO of Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power”), and Marius Ciavola, CEO of Sing Family Enterprise Middle East. The event was witnessed by Hessa Al Ghurair, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, Hamdan Zakaria Doleh, Chairman of China Innovation Centre in UAE, Yansong Li, Co-Founder of Tellus Power, and Mohammad BinHendi, Group CEO of BinHendi Holding.

The newly formed entity brings together:

, a forward-looking Emirati investment company led by its Group CEO Mohammad BinHendi, focused on enabling national capabilities across mobility energy, and industrial innovation; Sing Family Enterprise Group , a China-based family office and entrepreneurial conglomerate;

, a China-based family office and entrepreneurial conglomerate; Tellus Power, an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure manufacturer headquartered in California with a focus on charging stations, serving clients across the US, Europe, India, China, South America, and the region of Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”).

The joint venture will enable the enhancement of local manufacturing of advanced EV charging solutions in the UAE, supporting regional demand and accelerating adoption of bidirectional vehicle-to-grid technologies across the GCC.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, said: “This agreement showcases the Ministry of Investment's ongoing dedication to being a strategic partner for international investors, local investors, and family businesses. It directly aligns with our mission to strengthen the UAE's position in attracting future-focused investments that match our national priorities. By supporting partnerships like this, the Ministry continues to drive high-value investment into high-growth sectors, fostering innovation and sustainable economic prosperity.”

Mike Calise, Chief Executive Officer of Tellus Power, said: “We’re honored to join this strategic alliance, which we believe marks a significant milestone in expanding Tellus Power’s global footprint. The UAE is rapidly emerging as a hub for clean tech and smart mobility, and we anticipate that this joint venture supported by the Ministry of Investment positions us to meet growing demand across the GCC.”

Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive Officer of Sing Family Enterprise Middle East, added: “Through this collaboration, we aim to make the UAE a centre of excellence for EV charging — not only producing the most advanced chargers in the UAE, but exporting them to the world. We thank the Ministry of Investment for its leadership and continued support. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Tellus and all of our partners to deliver on this exciting vision.”

Mohammad BinHendi, Group Chief Executive Officer of BinHendi Holding, commented: “At BinHendi Holding, we believe in adding value to everything we touch. How? We keep things consistent in what we do – and we keep it simple. This venture reflects our commitment to investing in long-term industrial transformation. By bringing advanced manufacturing to the UAE and broader region, we’re building a foundation for scalable innovation in the region’s energy and mobility future.”

The deal supports the objectives of the National Investment Strategy, which aims to boost foreign direct investment in priority sectors such as renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. It also aligns with the UAE’s National Electric Vehicles Policy, which targets a 50% EV adoption rate by 2050.